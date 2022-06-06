ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Video Game Movies That You Should Give Another Chance

By Kendra Demeo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo game fans have long wished for a perfect film adaptation of their favorite game. It would be magical to see the fields of Hyrule or the underwater city of Rapture come to life on the big screen. There have been many attempts to bring the incredibly detailed worlds of video...

Collider

7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in June 2022

A new month means new options on streaming services. When it comes to film libraries, HBO Max has stood head and shoulders above the competition, with options ranging from the latest blockbusters to the most iconic works from Hollywood’s golden era, there is something for everyone on the streamer. June sees the addition of works from some of the biggest stars of the last fifty years, in genres ranging from intergalactic science fiction, to legal thrillers, to romantic comedies and indie dramas about self-improvement. HBO Max has every audience member covered.
Collider

7 Best Movies to Watch Before They Leave Netflix in June 2022

The month of June sees an abundance of riches on Netflix — but they won't last long. If you're looking to catch up on some classics you've missed, now's the perfect time. From a pair of quirky comedies to one of science fiction's most innovative time travel films, there are plenty of worthwhile films that will soon be leaving the streaming service. So if you're looking to escape the summer heat and opt for some indoor entertainment instead, here are seven notable films to catch before they leave Netflix this month.
Collider

10 Unscripted MCU Scenes That Turned Out Amazing

Acting doesn't solely rely on reading words from a script. Sometimes what makes a scene funnier, more sentimental, and generally richer on the big screen is its unconventionality and every element of surprise that comes with it. With incredible actors like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth, who are clearly masters at improv, it surely hasn't been hard for the MCU to deliver plenty of solid unexpected content throughout the films.
Collider

10 Best Spy Movies of All Time, According to IMDb

Spy movies have been a staple in cinema since the silent era, and it could be argued they just keep getting better. Secret agents, fancy gadgets, thrilling action, and shady organizations are some of the best parts of these movies. There is a variety of stories in the spy genre itself, from historical dramas to action thrillers to serious biopics.
Collider

10 Best Underrated Movies Recommended by Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson is Hollywood's preeminent auteur of pastel-colored delights. He has a style all his own: carefully curated color palettes, quirky characters, surreal sets. But his movies also pack emotional depth. There's usually melancholy beneath the humor. Over the years, Anderson has shared a few of his favorite films, both...
Collider

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Review: Please, God, Let This Franchise Go Extinct

In one of the most famous scenes from 1993’s Jurassic Park, Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm says that the scientists who brought dinosaurs back to life for an amusement park “were so preoccupied with whether or not they could that they didn’t stop to think if they should.” The same could easily be said of the Jurassic franchise as a whole, and while the series has constantly talked about how viewers want bigger and more intriguing monsters to reel in audiences, Jurassic has fallen into these same traps over the past thirty years: going bigger, wilder, without ever capturing what made the original so great. Not even Steven Spielberg—the director of the original film—could bring back this magic with his 1997 sequel, The Lost World, and even with rebooting, bringing back old favorites, and creating insane new dinosaurs, Jurassic has failed time and time again at realizing what made the original an unassailable summer blockbuster. The Jurassic series never bothered to stop and think if they should keep going.
Collider

Every Russo Brothers Movie, Ranked According to IMDb

The Russo Brothers have an impressive list of credits to their name. They’ve played their hand at comedy, drama, and have been welcomed into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with open arms – making an impression as the creative masterminds behind some of Marvel’s best and most significant movies.
Collider

Brie Larson Shares Superhero Advice With ’Ms. Marvel’s Young Star Iman Vellani

Iman Vellani has finally made her debut as Kamala Khan a.k.a the titular hero in Ms. Marvel. The new Disney+ series chronicles the adventures of a Muslim teenage girl living in New Jersey. The show, which is big on the representation of Pakistani American culture at its core, features a slew of South Asian cast as well as a nod to fan culture, action, and coming of age storyline.
Collider

9 More Great Horror Films With One-Word Titles to Watch If You Liked 'Men'

Horror movies appeal to a core, universal emotion: fear. It's a simple and easy-to-understand feeling, and ultimately what people want from a horror movie. It's nice to get a safe, direct blast of nervousness or outright terror by way of a movie. Sometimes, that sense of directness towards making the audience feel such a simple emotion carries over into the film's title.
Collider

8 Great Westerns For People Who Aren't Really Fans of Westerns

Western movies aren't for everyone, that's for sure. They can be old, slow, depict a way of life that's hard to relate to, and sometimes feel like they blend together. This is especially true for old Westerns, because while someone like John Wayne was admittedly a cinematic icon... he was kind of just John Wayne in most of his movies, and he was in like, 500 of them.
Collider

Does 'Jurassic World Dominion' Have an End Credits Scene?

Editor's Note: The following contains Jurassic World Dominion spoilers.Jurassic World Dominion hits theaters this week, bringing two generations of dino lovers together as director Colin Trevorrow puts an end to the trilogy he helped build since the release of 2015’s Jurassic World. In the threequel, we’ll get to learn what happened with Owen (Chris Pratt), Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard), and Maisie (Isabella Sermon) in a world filled to the bring with pre-historical creatures. Nevertheless, Jurassic World Dominion also brings back the original team of heroes composed of Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and wisecracking mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum). So, there’s plenty of reason to run to theaters, and every fan will want to enjoy the sequel until its last frame.
Collider

7 Comic Characters We Could See Enter the MCU's Multiverse

With Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in full swing, the Multiverse is here to stay. Loki, What If…? and Spider-Man: No Way Home gave Marvel fans what they wanted out of the Multiverse and more. Since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiered, we saw a lot more familiar faces but in very different ways.
Collider

The 10 Biggest Mistakes Iron Man Made In The MCU

When we think of Iron Man, we think of quick wit, incredible facial hair, and a brain that makes Einstein look like Korg (Taika Waititi). Across nine films (ten if you count his cameo appearance in The Incredible Hulk), Robert Downey Jr embodied the character, ensuring Tony Stark became one of the MCU's most beloved characters.
Collider

10 DreamWorks Animated Movies That Are Better Than Most Disney Ones

When we consider mainstream animated filmmaking, it would be practically foolish to imagine that any other entity besides Disney stands at the very top of the game. And there are no shortage of reasons as to why that is. Nearly a century now of musicals, fairy tales, and the occasional offbeat story have secured the Mickey Mouse Company's reputation as a cinematic powerhouse, specifically in the realm of animation.
Collider

9 Movie Soundtracks That Live Rent Free In Our Head

When you're a cinephile it's easy to find something worthy of appreciation in every cinematic offering. Be it a single, powerful shot or a memorable line delivery, even movies considered total train wrecks (like Tommy Wiseau's comically terrible The Room) have garnered cult appreciation over time. Although some visual offerings can be lackluster, there's always one thing that can save them: a killer soundtrack.
Collider

10 Best Anime Finales

The final episode, or arc, of a show, tends to be the hardest to write but can make or break the whole series. If a story ends on a note of dissatisfaction, the audience is left feeling the whiplash, as if they just wasted their time, and it sours the rest of the series as a whole. Like with food, a bad aftertaste makes the whole meal turn bad.
Collider

The Highest Grossing Film Of Your Birth Year: 1990-1999

The ten years between 1990 and 2000 were flooded with movies. Star Wars made the first of many spin-offs set in the popular far away galaxy. Science fiction continued to explode with new stories, and Disney was churning out animated features left and right. If you were a 90s child,...
Collider

The Best 'Family Guy' Episode Of Every Season, According To IMDb

Transgressive, morally misguided but oh-so-damn funny, Family Guy has invaded the adult cartoon sphere since its debut in 1999. Created by Seth MacFarlane, the series follows an atypical family in Quahog, Rhode Island. Father of the house Peter (Seth MacFarlane) leads the show with a tenacity for stupidity, with wife Lois (Alex Borstein) attempting to keep the chaotic house together with kids Chris (Seth Green), Meg (Mila Kunis), and Stewie (Seth MacFarlane), alongside writer-turned-drunk dog Brian (Seth MacFarlane).
Collider

'Ms. Marvel': Who Is in the Premiere Post-Credits Scene?

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel Episode 1.Disney+ has finally released the premiere episode of Ms. Marvel featuring the debut of the first Muslim superhero in the MCU. The first episode was chock-full of easter eggs as it introduced us to the colorful world of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Marvel fangirl extraordinaire, and sixteen-year-old high school student who spends her days daydreaming about the superheroes in her life. She holds a special reverence for Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), as is the case in the comics the series is adapting from. All this sets her up as the ultimate superhero fan who finds herself trying to juggle her own passions and interests with the expectations and burdens of school life and her family. The icing on top of the already great episode is that the series includes the first (of many hopefully) mid-credit scenes in the show.
