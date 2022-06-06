Steve McQueen’s Next Film ‘Blitz’ Lands at Apple

This story about Amanda Seyfried first appeared in The Limited Series/Movies issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. In the first four minutes of Hulu’s limited series “The Dropout”, we see a bright-eyed, teenage Elizabeth Holmes rocking out in her car to Alabama’s “I’m In a Hurry (And Don’t Know Why).” It’s a “great song,” the Stanford student helpfully points out, and for a few brief moments, you almost forget that this is the same person who became one of the most notorious corporate swindlers of all time. As played by Amanda Seyfried, this Elizabeth Holmes could even be called, to borrow a word forever connected to the protagonist of another series by “The Dropout” showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether, kind of “adorkable.”
