Steve McQueen’s Next Film ‘Blitz’ Lands at Apple

By Brian Welk
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Apple Original Films has landed the rights to the next film from “12 Years a Slave” director Steve McQueen, a film called “Blitz” that he will write, direct and produce. Apple picked up the film in a competitive situation, and it will begin filming later...

TheWrap

The 15 Most Confusing Movies of All Time, According to Viewers

Ever looked up the ending of a movie after you watched it? Well… you’re definitely not alone. A formal list of the most confusing movies of all time has been assembled, according to how often the film’s title and “explained” is searched on the internet. After compiling a list of 150 films renowned for their puzzling plots and ambiguous endings, Im-a-puzzle‘s team analyzed searches that include a film title followed by “explained” in an effort to learn which top 15 films confused audiences the most.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Jake Schreier to Direct ‘Thunderbolts’ for Marvel Studios

Jake Schreier is set to direct top secret project “Thunderbolts” for Marvel Studios, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Eric Pearson is writing the script. Kevin Feige is producing. The “Thunderbolts” center on a team of reformed supervillains. According to an insider with knowledge of...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malachi Kirby
Person
Steve Mcqueen
Person
Tim Bevan
The Guardian

ET the Extra-Terrestrial at 40: Spielberg’s sci-fi smash remains a wonder

There’s a crucial domestic scene early in ET the Extra-Terrestrial where 10-year-old Elliott (Henry Thomas) is trying desperately to convince his mother (Dee Wallace), his older brother Michael (Robert MacNaughton) and his little sister Gertie (Drew Barrymore) that he’s found an alien in the back yard of their suburban home. Nobody believes him. So he lashes out, like many children would in that situation. He claims his absent father would have believed him. And he tells his harried mother, who’s still raw from the divorce, that his dad and a woman named Sally are vacationing in Mexico. It hurts her feelings.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Can ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Reach $1 Billion Despite Stiff Competition?

Paramount’s biggest hit in years now faces a loaded slate in June and July. With over $300 million grossed domestically and $583 million worldwide in just two weeks, “Top Gun: Maverick” has become Paramount’s biggest box office hit in years and has given Tom Cruise a chance at something he’s never had in his career: a $1 billion blockbuster.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TheWrap

How ‘The White Lotus’ Star Connie Britton Played a ‘Cringeworthy’ Character ‘Totally Blind to Her Own Entitlement’

This story about Connie Britton and “The White Lotus” first appeared in the Limited Series / Movies issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. There is an encounter in the second episode of HBO’s “The White Lotus” that backfires so spectacularly for one of the characters that it could serve as a warning against meeting your heroes.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

TheWrap-Up Podcast: ‘Gaslit’ Showrunner Robbie Pickering Explains Watergate’s Warnings for Today

Episode 64: Plus, we look ahead to the Jan. 6 hearings and talk Peter Rice’s Disney ouster and the huge success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. This week on TheWrap-Up podcast, ahead of the Jan. 6 congressional hearings, host and TheWrap founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman spoke at length with Robbie Pickering, showrunner of Starz’s Watergate drama “Gaslit.”
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Returning to Theaters With Added Footage

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be making its way back to theaters, just in time for Labor Day weekend. Sony announced Friday that a fan cut of the recent box-office smash will screen in theaters beginning Friday, Sept. 2. Entitled Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version, viewers can look forward to added and extended scenes not part of the original version that debuted back on Dec. 17.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' Set Off a Box Office Sonic BoomBox Office Milestone: 'Doctor Strange 2' Soars Past $800M GloballyEurope Still Waiting for Box Office Bounce:...
MOVIES
TheWrap

Emmy Predictions for Limited Series: Too Many Scammers, Not Enough Room

What’s the best strategy to get ahead in the brutally competitive Outstanding Limited Series category at the Emmys?. Should you drop your show early, so voters have plenty of time to watch, absorb and live with it before they’re overwhelmed by other contenders? HBO’s “The White Lotus,” Hulu’s “Dopesick” and Netflix’s “Maid” hope so.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

HBO to Produce Documentary Feature on Y2K Scare (Exclusive)

HBO Documentary Films is currently producing a doc about the Y2K scare, which many at the turn of the century feared would signify a technological doomsday. Filmmakers Brian Becker (“MLK/FBI” archival producer) and Marley McDonald are currently looking for American home videos from Dec. 31, 1999, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

How Amanda Seyfried Turned Hulu’s ‘The Dropout’ Into an Inspiring Step Forward

This story about Amanda Seyfried first appeared in The Limited Series/Movies issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. In the first four minutes of Hulu’s limited series “The Dropout”, we see a bright-eyed, teenage Elizabeth Holmes rocking out in her car to Alabama’s “I’m In a Hurry (And Don’t Know Why).” It’s a “great song,” the Stanford student helpfully points out, and for a few brief moments, you almost forget that this is the same person who became one of the most notorious corporate swindlers of all time. As played by Amanda Seyfried, this Elizabeth Holmes could even be called, to borrow a word forever connected to the protagonist of another series by “The Dropout” showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether, kind of “adorkable.”
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

TheWrap

