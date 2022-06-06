ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Gordita Chronicles' Trailer Presents a Battle for the 1980s American Dream

By Hilary Remley
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max has just released a new trailer for their upcoming comedy series Gordita Chronicles, which is set to premiere on the streaming app on June 23. The new series will take viewers back to the neon year of 1985, when Cucu “Gordita” Castelli and her family set off to move...

collider.com

Collider

7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in June 2022

A new month means new options on streaming services. When it comes to film libraries, HBO Max has stood head and shoulders above the competition, with options ranging from the latest blockbusters to the most iconic works from Hollywood’s golden era, there is something for everyone on the streamer. June sees the addition of works from some of the biggest stars of the last fifty years, in genres ranging from intergalactic science fiction, to legal thrillers, to romantic comedies and indie dramas about self-improvement. HBO Max has every audience member covered.
MOVIES
Collider

'Mrs. American Pie' Casts TV Legend Carol Burnett

Today, it has been announced that comedy legend Carol Burnett is making her return to television. The Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner has reportedly been cast alongside Kristen Wiig in the AppleTV+ series Mrs. American Pie. Mrs. American Pie has been written by Abe Sylvia based on the 2018 novel...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Fate: The Winx Saga': Who Is Flora?

Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga — a live-action, Riverdale-esque take on the beloved Italian animated show Winx Club — follows Bloom (Abigail Cowen) as she arrives at the magical school of Alfea and moves into a dorm with four other girls: Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen), Musa (Elisha Applebaum), Aisha (Precious Mustapha), and original character Terra (Eliot Salt). In the six-episode first season of the Netflix drama, the reappearance of the Burned Ones causes chaos and distrust in the Otherworld, making training at Alfea more intense than ever with a real threat out in the world. Along with the Burned Ones comes the mystery surrounding Rosalind (Lesley Sharp) and her mysterious disappearance from Alfea, which coincidentally happens to be linked to Bloom.
TV SERIES
Collider

The Best TV Shows You’re (Probably) Not Watching Right Now But Should

Heels (2021 -) The culture around pro wrestling is arguably more interesting than the actual shows themselves. Michael Waldron's Heels really captures the unique essence of pro wrestling and merges it with incredibly captivating family drama. The show stars Stephen Amell as Jack Spade, a hard-working wrestler in the small...
TV SERIES
State
Florida State
Collider

What to Watch This Weekend: June 10-12

The weekend is here! As usual, there’s a lot of exciting new content hitting screens of all shapes and sizes. Season 3 of For All Mankind and Evil are set to premiere on AppleTV+ and Paramount+, respectively. The sixth and final season of the critically acclaimed BBC series Peaky Blinders (finally) premieres on Netflix, along with the new sports drama Hustle starring Adam Sandler, Ben Foster, and Queen Latifah. Jurassic World Dominion stomps into theaters with a vengeance and a few familiar faces in Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill, who all reunite to help Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard save the world from dino-overload.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Review: Please, God, Let This Franchise Go Extinct

In one of the most famous scenes from 1993’s Jurassic Park, Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm says that the scientists who brought dinosaurs back to life for an amusement park “were so preoccupied with whether or not they could that they didn’t stop to think if they should.” The same could easily be said of the Jurassic franchise as a whole, and while the series has constantly talked about how viewers want bigger and more intriguing monsters to reel in audiences, Jurassic has fallen into these same traps over the past thirty years: going bigger, wilder, without ever capturing what made the original so great. Not even Steven Spielberg—the director of the original film—could bring back this magic with his 1997 sequel, The Lost World, and even with rebooting, bringing back old favorites, and creating insane new dinosaurs, Jurassic has failed time and time again at realizing what made the original an unassailable summer blockbuster. The Jurassic series never bothered to stop and think if they should keep going.
MOVIES
Collider

'Mayans M.C.' Season 4 Edward James Olmos & Michael Olmos on Their Father-Son Dynamic on Set

From showrunner Elgin James, the fourth season of the FX drama series Mayans M.C. has brought the war directly to the doorstep of Santo Padre, forcing them to not only face retaliation from other chapters out for blood after an attempt to align under one King blew up in their faces, but also deal with the Sons of Anarchy seizing on every opportunity to take them out. EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) and his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) are fracturing under the weight of it all, as the Club tries to figure out its next steps.
TV SERIES
Person
Zoe Saldana
Person
Dascha Polanco
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Loni Love
Person
Patrick Fabian
Collider

How Elvis Presley Achieved Movie Stardom & the Challenges He Faced

The life and career of the legendary Rock ’n Roll icon Elvis Presley has long been hugely influential within musical culture and even forty-five years since his death, he has a strong following worldwide; the members of which continue to hold the torch for his material and on-off stage persona. Naturally, his output has even stretched to influence filmmakers to this very day including writer/director Baz Luhrmann whose biopic on the legend is being released in theaters June 24. Starring Austin Butler in the titular role with Tom Hanks in a key supporting role, it promises to be another fascinating look into the man’s life and relationships with those around him. However, this is not the first time Elvis has been depicted biographically on screen.
MOVIES
Collider

8 LGBTQ+ Films to Enjoy With Friends During Pride Month

LGBTQ+ Pride Month is back in full swing with celebratory parades, parties, and festivals around the country. In the entertainment industry, new releases and exciting announcements have been made pertaining to the growing need for more LGBTQ+ media and depictions of queer joy. For those who want to celebrate with...
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Ms. Marvel': When Is the MCU Series Streaming Online?

2022 is proving to be the year of more new heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe including the introduction of Kamala Khan, the titular hero in the upcoming Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel. After her first appearance in the Captain Marvel comic series in 2013, Kamala Khan became a rapidly popular character who eventually earned her own comic series run beginning in 2014. Since then, the iconic blue and red lightning costumed hero has crossed over with several over characters across media in the Marvel universe including Spider-Man and The Secret Warriors.
TV SERIES
Collider

Why 'Surf’s Up' Deserves to Catch a Second Wave of Appreciation

There was a hot streak in the mid-2000s of penguin movies. Starting with the one-two punch of Madagascar and March of the Penguins in the summer of 2005, people were suddenly enamored with those black-and-white birds living at the South Pole. Of course, like so many cinematic trends, it was over in a relatively quick period of time, with audiences soon moving on to new fads like talking chipmunks and digital 3D. But before the modern resurgence of penguins came to a close, Surf’s Up, a movie about surfing penguins, graced movie theaters. Though it came in under expectations at the box office, Surf’s Up is a movie deserving of more recognition than just being a footnote in the history of 21st-century penguin cinema.
MOVIES
#American Dream#Chronicles#Comedy Series
Collider

'Nope' Trailer Gives a Closer Look at the Alien Threat in Jordan Peele's Latest Horror Film

Now that the premiere of Jordan Peele’s newest film Nope is closer than ever, it’s finally time we got some answers as to what the story is all about. In earlier promotional materials and footage, all we knew was that the movie centers around a threat from above, but the new trailer fully reveals what that is and how the people down below react to it. The horror film is set to premiere in late July.
MOVIES
Collider

How 'Stranger Things' Latest Villain Parallels Eleven's Journey

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Stranger Things.The latest season of Stranger Things goes deeper and darker than previous installments, as many of its characters deal with lingering grief and trauma. Chief among them is Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who is dealing with the twin pitfalls of adolescence and the loss of her powers during the Battle of Starcourt. She's soon approached by Doctor Owens (Paul Reiser) and Doctor Brenner (Matthew Modine) who has a plan to bring back her powers. Said plan involves locking Eleven in a sensory tank and having her relive her memories as a test subject in Hawkins Lab - as well as her connection to the gruesome Vecna, who has been slaughtering teenagers in Hawkins.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Singers Who Guest-Starred On 'How I Met Your Mother'

How I Met Your Mother was considered a later generation's Friends and had the iconic guest stars to prove it. But more than famous faces in acting, the CBS hit gave viewers several appearances by stars of the music world, and even became the home to some of their acting debuts.
THEATER & DANCE
Collider

How 'Conversations with Friends' Portrays Millennial Isolation (and How It Differs From the Book)

There was a good amount of buzz around Hulu's Conversations with Friends, which premiered last month after the resounding success of Normal People back in 2020. Both series were adapted from Irish novelist Sally Rooney's successful books by the same names which follow Irish students as they navigate the fraught years of university; both series were co-written by Alice Birch (Rooney only returning to produce Conversations) and directed by Lenny Abrahamson. But while Normal People was praised for showing just that — some normal people (at least of a kind) — Conversations with Friends paints more inaccessible portraits of its characters.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Marketing
Collider

10 Best Anime Finales

The final episode, or arc, of a show, tends to be the hardest to write but can make or break the whole series. If a story ends on a note of dissatisfaction, the audience is left feeling the whiplash, as if they just wasted their time, and it sours the rest of the series as a whole. Like with food, a bad aftertaste makes the whole meal turn bad.
COMICS
Collider

'Ms. Marvel': Who Is in the Premiere Post-Credits Scene?

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel Episode 1.Disney+ has finally released the premiere episode of Ms. Marvel featuring the debut of the first Muslim superhero in the MCU. The first episode was chock-full of easter eggs as it introduced us to the colorful world of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Marvel fangirl extraordinaire, and sixteen-year-old high school student who spends her days daydreaming about the superheroes in her life. She holds a special reverence for Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), as is the case in the comics the series is adapting from. All this sets her up as the ultimate superhero fan who finds herself trying to juggle her own passions and interests with the expectations and burdens of school life and her family. The icing on top of the already great episode is that the series includes the first (of many hopefully) mid-credit scenes in the show.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Miranda's Victim' Adds Five to Cast Including Emily VanCamp, Sebastian Quinn, and More

Michelle Danner's court drama feature Miranda's Victim has officially rounded out its massively stacked roster with five more high-profile additions per a report from Deadline. The Resident star Emily VanCamp headlines the latest castings which also include Sebastian Quinn, Enrique Murciano, Brent Sexton, and Josh Bowman. Together, they'll join the film's lead Abigail Breslin along with the previously announced ensemble of Luke Wilson, Andy Garcia, Donald Sutherland, Ryan Phillippe, Mireille Enos, Kyle MacLachlan, and Taryn Manning.
MOVIES
Collider

8 Times The Nerd Girl And The Cool Girl Were BFFs

Society tends to put women in a box, and there are several instances of this in television and film. Archetypes like the 'nerd girl", the "cool girl" and the "weird girl" only aid in this process of generalization. However, as more and more women have entered the filmmaking industry, audiences are starting to see a change in the way women are portrayed, with much more accurate representations.
TV SERIES

