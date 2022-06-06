ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrants issued for 2 suspects in South Street shooting that left 3 dead

 4 days ago

Police Identify 2 Men Killed In South Philadelphia Broad Daylight Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were killed Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in South Philadelphia. It happened around 3:50 p.m. on the 2700 block of Winton Terrace. Police identified the 33-year-old man killed as Dwayne Jackson of Philadelphia. Police say he was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 4 p.m. The second victim was a 57-year-old man. Police identified him as Joe Davis of Philadelphia. According to police, he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Davis was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian at 4:13 p.m. No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. There is no word on what led up to the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Police: 2 hospitalized after being shot in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are looking into a double shooting in Kensington that left two people injured on Friday. Authorities say the shooting took place on Friday at 2:58 a.m. on the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue. According to authorities, a 27-year-old man was shot in...
Watch: Suspect sought in brazen deadly Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for a man who they believe exited a car on a Philadelphia street corner and fired deadly gunshots at a man in broad daylight. The Philadelphia Police Department shared video of the brazen shooting that happened in late May on 5800 block of North 16th Street.
Manhunt underway for 2 suspects in South Street shooting

Law enforcement source confirmed to FOX 29 that the suspect highlighted in a Tuesday night police handout is an 18-year-old Delaware County resident. Sources say he is the one who fired a .40 caliber weapon that police believe may have killed 24-year-old Alexis Quinn.
15-Year-Old Arrested in Connection With Shooting at Wilmington’s Canby Park

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have charged a 15-year-old in connection with Monday’s shooting incident in Canby Park. Authorities state that on June 6, 2022, at approximately 6:44 p.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of South Union Street, in Canby Park, in reference to a shooting incident that had occurred. Police located a 14-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Police: 2 killed in South Philadelphia daytime shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two people were killed in a daytime shooting Wednesday afternoon in South Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2700 block of Winton Terrace shortly before 4 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Two men, ages 33 and 57, were found with...
Atlantic City Police Investigating Murder of Man Found in Street

Atlantic City Police are investigating a killing that took place Sunday on North Kentucky Avenue. Police say they found the male victim in the street and efforts to revive him were futile. No identity of the individual has been released. The post Atlantic City Police Investigating Murder of Man Found...
Police searching for 2 children missing from Berks County, authorities say

WYOMISSING, Pa. - The Wyomissing Borough Police Department is searching for two children who are missing and believed to be at special risk of harm. According to police, five-year-old Braelyn King and four-year-old Aaliah King were last seen with 22-year-old Eden Matthews. Officials did not say if Matthews had any...
North Philadelphia shooting leaves teen girl, woman wounded

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman and a teen girl were shot in North Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened on the 2700 block of Hutchinson Street just before 3:30 pm. According to police, a 17-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in the abdomen. She was transported to Temple University Hospital...
Prosecutors: 2 charged for illegally trafficking nearly 60 guns to Philadelphia from South Carolina

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man was among two people charged for allegedly trafficking nearly 60 guns into Philadelphia from South Carolina, according to federal authorities. United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced charges Friday against Terrance Darby, 41, and Ontavious Plumer, 32. Both men face charges of unlicensed dealing and...
