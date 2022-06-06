Warrants issued for 2 suspects in South Street shooting that left 3 dead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were killed Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in South Philadelphia. It happened around 3:50 p.m. on the 2700 block of Winton Terrace. Police identified the 33-year-old man killed as Dwayne Jackson of Philadelphia. Police say he was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 4 p.m. The second victim was a 57-year-old man. Police identified him as Joe Davis of Philadelphia. According to police, he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Davis was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian at 4:13 p.m. No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. There is no word on what led up to the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO