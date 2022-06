The hands are back. Yes, you know which ones. Since Prime Video decided to tease characters from Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power with posters that only show their hands, we’ve been circling back to those images every time the cast gets bigger in order to search for hidden information. So, with the announcement of who the new series regulars will be playing, it’s once again time for speculating on how they might influence the events of Season 1, which premieres in three months. The series will center around the creation of the small, circular artifacts that ultimately made Sauron the biggest villain in Middle Earth. It will feature (much) younger versions of Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo).

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO