NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As crime in New Orleans continues to increase, there are fewer officers on hand to deal with criminal activity. From a shooting at a high school graduation that took the life of an 80-year-old grandmother watching her grandson’s graduation, to illegal car stunts that attracted a mass gathering, shutting down traffic at the intersection of St. Claude and St. Roch Avenues on Sunday, Moreno said addressing the NOPD manpower crisis should be the priority.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO