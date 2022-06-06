'Ms. Marvel' Premiere Red Carpet Interviews With Iman Vellani & More!
"Ms. Marvel" star Iman Vellani joins us on the red carpet for a special launch event of the latest Disney+ series from Marvel Studios. We chat with comic creator Sana Amanat, directors Bilall Fallah, Adil El Arbi and Meera Menon, as well as many of the series incredible cast including Ali Alsaleh, Matthew Lintz, Rish Shah, Laurel Marsden, Azhar Usman, Adaku Ononogbo, Laith Nakli, Zenobia Shroff, Vardah Aziz and Samina Ahmed.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 00:10 - Iman Vellani Wants To See Lockjaw In The MCU
- 00:26 - 'Ms. Marvel' Cast Talks Iman Vellani's Perfect Casting As Kamala Khan
- 02:00 - 'Ms. Marvel' Cast On Creating A Tight Bond On Set
- 02:40 - Matt Lintz Talks Reading 'Ms. Marvel' Comics For The First Time
- 03:05 - Laurel Marsden Kept A Pair Of Captain Marvel Boots For Herself
- 03:30 - Azhar Usman Talks Marvel Secrecy And Kamala’s Powers
- 03:48 - Zenobia Shroff On Her Character In The Series
- 04:05 - 'Ms. Marvel' Cast And Filmmakers On The Importance Of Muslim Representation In The Series
- 06:55 - Creator Sana Amanat On The Surprise Of Ms. Marvel Getting Her Own Series
- 07:14 - Directors Bilall Fallah And Adil El Arbi On Taking Inspiration From 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse'
- 07:24 - Director Meera Menon On Her Close Ties To Kamala’s Story
