Watertown, NY

Gary D. Fitzgerald, 65, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gary D. Fitzgerald, 65, Watertown, passed...

John Burns, former sheriff, laid to rest

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Retired Jefferson County Sheriff John P. Burns was laid to rest Friday. His funeral mass was celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church in Watertown, attended by many members of the law enforcement community. Burial followed at Glenwood Cemetery. Burns is survived by his mother, Rosemary,...
WATERTOWN, NY
Robert Dumaw, 75, of Grieg

GRIEG, New York (WWNY) -Robert Dumaw, 75, Lyons Falls Rd., died peacefully at home on June 8, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, NY.
CARTHAGE, NY
Loretta Jane Murray, 48, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Loretta Jane Murray, age 48, of Massena, New York passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the Massena Memorial Hospital. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at garnerfh.com for the Murray family. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, June 15th at 3:30 pm at the West Stockholm Cemetery in West Stockholm, NY.
MASSENA, NY
Robin M. Lieby, 29, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robin M. Lieby, 29, of Watertown, NY, passed away on June 5, 2022. She was born on February 25, 1993 in Orange, California, daughter of Robert J. and Andrea K, (Reynolds) Dunlap. She graduated from Buena High School in Arizona, in 2011. She married Eli...
WATERTOWN, NY
Watertown, NY
Obituaries
Ursula J. “Jane” Tarzia, 78, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ursula J. “Jane” Tarzia, 78, of Haley Street, passed away June 7, 2022 surrounded by her four children. She was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County and her wonderful caregiver Kim Kehoe. Jane was born October 19, 1943, in Watertown, daughter...
WATERTOWN, NY
Richard Wayne Phelps, 66, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Richard Wayne Phelps, 66, 331 High St., passed away on June 8, 2022, at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Born in Carthage on October 12, 1955, the son of John Bidwell and Georgia Phelps. He graduated from Carthage Central High School and was employed by the New York Air Brake in Watertown, retiring after 42 years of service.
WATERTOWN, NY
Gary D. Fitzgerald, 65, of Brownville

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gary D. Fitzgerald, 65, Town of Brownville, passed away at his home on June 2nd, 2022. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Sunday, June 12th, 2022 from. 2pm – 5pm at the American Legion Post 61, 138 Sterling St., Watertown, NY 13601....
BROWNVILLE, NY
Graveside Service for Marjorie Putney, age 68 formerly of Ogdensburg

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Graveside Service for Marjorie Putney, age 68 formerly of Ogdensburg will be held on Monday June 13, 2022 at 10:00am at the White Church Cemetery in Lisbon with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Ms. Putney passed away on September 25, 2021. Arrangements are with the Fox & Murray Funeral Home.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Relay for Life held for 27th year in Watertown Friday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Relay for Life of the North Country was held Friday night. The relay began with cancer survivors walking a lap at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds as onlookers cheered them on. That was followed by caregivers taking a walk of their own. Relay for Life...
WATERTOWN, NY
William H. Cullen, Sr. (Bill), 103, formerly of Potsdam and Chateaugay

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - William H. Cullen, Sr. (Bill) passed away on May 21, 2022 at Waltonwood/Lake Boone Assisted Living Community in Raleigh, NC. In recent years, he had resided also at The Kempton at Brightmore Assisted Living Community in Wilmington, NC. Previously, he resided in Potsdam and Chateaugay, NY. He was 103 years old. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Thoughts, memories, prayers and condolences for the Cullen family can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
POTSDAM, NY
Douglas A. White, 101

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Douglas A. White passed away at the age of 101 on June 3, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday (June 15, 2022) at Fox & Murray Funeral Home with burial immediately following at Hillcrest Cemetery, Heuvelton, New York. A luncheon will be served at Pickens Hall following the services with everyone invited. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday June 14th from 3:00pm-6:00pm at the funeral home.
HEUVELTON, NY
Obituaries
Running from Watertown to Albany to remember fallen military

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One Team. One Mission. One Tribute. That’s the motto for a group of north country runners gearing up to make the journey from Watertown to Albany. Each step of the journey remembers those who gave their lives in the line of service. “A military...
WATERTOWN, NY
Edward J. Mullaney, (Joe), 77, of Three Mile Bay

THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - Edward J. Mullaney, (Joe), 77, passed away on Thursday May 12th, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont. Joe, as he came to be known, was the youngest son of the late Vincent and Helen (Sonner) Mullaney. Joe married Carolyn...
THREE MILE BAY, NY
Richard Joseph “Joe” Weekes, 83, of Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Richard Joseph “Joe” Weekes, 83, of Creekside Drive, died on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the Carthage Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, where he had been a resident for a short time. Joe was born in Watertown, NY on January 5, 1939, son...
HARRISVILLE, NY
Alvin “Roger” Stiles, 84, of Fowler

FOWLER, New York (WWNY) - Alvin “Roger” Stiles, 84, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Calling hours are on Saturday, June 11th from 9:00 to 11:00 am at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur followed by a graveside service at 11:30 am at Hailesboro Cemetery.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
Andre Rochefort, 75, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Andre Rochefort age 75 of Massena passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 7th 2022 at Canton Potsdam Hospital surrounded by his family. Born in Valleyfield Québec on November 4th 1946. He was the son of the late Paul and Jeannette (Rivest) Rochefort. Andre was...
MASSENA, NY
Donald A. Holland, 84, formerly of South Colton

SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Donald A. Holland, 84, a resident of Mayfield Drive, Potsdam and formerly of South Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mr. Holland passed away unexpectedly at his home. Donald was an accomplished artist, working on projects until his passing. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
COLTON, NY
Graveside service for Mavis Hendrick

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Mavis Hendrick will be held on Friday, June 10 at 2:00 pm at Hermon Cemetery. Mavis, 91, passed away on January 27.
HERMON, NY
Lilly Lee Benedict, 82, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Lilly Lee Benedict, 82, of 3 Elm Crescent, Cornwall Island, peacefully passed away Wednesday morning, June 8, 2022 at IAK HIH SOH THA Lodge. Lilly was born on March 25, 1940 at the family home on State Road, the daughter of the late Norbert P. and Frances (Cook) Herne. Following the death of her mother, she was raised by Betty Herne. She attended and graduated from Bombay High School and later from St. Lawrence College with a degree in Arts. On June 9, 1956, she married Franklin D. Benedict at St. Regis Catholic Church, he predeceased her on January 23, 1994.
AKWESASNE, NY

