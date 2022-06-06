Apple WWDC 2022 highlights: new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with M2 chip, iOS 16, and more

Experience an amazing typing sensation with the Logitech MX Mechanical wireless keyboard. This computer accessory comes in 2 models—MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini—that win the title of the brand’s fastest mechanical keyboard to date. All the while, it offers an incredible mechanical typing feel. Moreover, this keyboard features dual-colored keycaps for an optimized peripheral view, and the smart backlighting enhances visibility. Or switch off the backlighting to receive up to a 10-month battery life. Meanwhile, choose between 3 switches that each have a distinct feel and sound: Tactile Quiet, Clicky, or Linear. Furthermore, this keyboard uses Bluetooth connectivity, and you can pair it with up to 3 devices. In fact, you can switch between them at the push of a button. Finally, check the battery life, select backlighting effects, change Fn key functions, and assign app-specific profiles with ease.
Comments / 0