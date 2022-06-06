ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Hubble Connected Nursery Pal Premium has a 5’’ HD touch screen with livestreaming

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Keep tabs on your baby with the Hubble Connected Nursery Pal Premium. Unlike other baby monitors, this gadget doubles as an interactive viewer for parents and an entertainment tablet for infants. This 2-in-1 design makes it perfect for monitoring your baby while also entertaining them. In fact, the tablet mode includes...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Gadget Flow

All-New Hisense U6 Series 50″ smart TV features Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut and 4K ULED

Watch your favorite shows with exceptional quality when you have the All-New Hisense U6 Series 50″ smart TV. This 4K ULED TV boosts colors, contrasts, brightness, and motion. In fact, it features the Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut for richer, more accurate colors than a regular LED TV. For further visual enhancements, it offers up to 600 nits of peak brightness across up to 32 local dimming zones. Furthermore, the All-New Hisense U6 Series includes Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+. This range of technology provides a lifelike experience and brings content to life in your living room. This smart TV also includes Fire TV, enabling you to enjoy a spectrum of entertainment including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more. Additionally, this TV offers a 240 Hz motion rate and a 60 Hz native refresh rate to prevent blurring when objects are moving.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Jackery Solar Generator 1500 power station includes solar panels to power many appliances

Charge up to 85% of appliances with the Jackery Solar Generator 1500 portable power station. It features a huge 1,534 Wh capacity battery and 1,800 running wattage to charge lights, fridges, power tools, and more. In fact, it powers a 650W toaster for 130 minutes and a 500W blender for 130 minutes. It also includes 3 AC Pure Sine Wave AC outlets, 1 PD 60W USB-C Port, 1 Quick Charge 3.0 Port, 1 USB-A Port, and one 12V car port. Moreover, the Jackery Solar Generator 1500 portable power station comes with solar panels for fast solar recharging. With Solarpeak technology, you can charge the battery from 0–80% within 4 hours. Finally, this gadget has a 6-layer safety system and battery system management to monitor battery health and individual cells.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Suunto 9 Peak Full Titanium Black tough GPS watch features more than 80 sports modes

Transition smoothly from the office to the gym with the Suunto 9 Peak Full Titanium Black tough GPS watch. This premium addition to the series boasts over 80 sports modes. So it’s like having a personal trainer with you. In fact, this smartwatch allows you to check your heart rate and pace. It also monitors your fitness level, blood oxygen levels, sleep, stress, and recovery time. You can then track your performance and progress via the app. Moreover, this tough GPS watch includes route navigation, 3D heatmaps, and turn-by-turn instructions. So you can map your route and allow the watch to guide you. Furthermore, the Suunto 9 Peak Full Titanium Black encourages you to improve your well-being and get more active. Finally, it offers a battery life of up to 25 hours to outlast even the most challenging adventures.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Nimble CHAMP Pro Portable Charger has a large 20,000-mAh battery in a compact form

Power your MacBook, iPhone, iPad, Android devices, and other gadgets with the Nimble CHAMP Pro Portable Charger. It boasts a large 20,000-mAh battery in a compact form to keep your gadgets’ battery topped up. In fact, it provides up to an 80% charge in 30 minutes, and you can charge 2 devices simultaneously. Moreover, this charger has a maximum output of 60W to charge your laptop up to 100% 6 times faster. This Nimble compact charger also sports a lightweight, compact design to take on the go. This is because it uses fewer cells and materials than most chargers and adopts high-density batteries. And, measuring 5.9″ by 2.2″ by 0.99″, it discreetly fits into your bag for the ultimate convenience.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestreaming#Nursery#Crowdfunding#Android Apps
Gadget Flow

PriVeta Home Amazon Echo privacy add-on protects your family from Alexa’s eavesdropping

Avoid worrying about who’s listening in when you have the fully offline PriVeta Home Amazon Echo privacy add-on. Sure, you love the convenience your Echo Dot offers, but you don’t love losing privacy. That’s why PriVeta Home offers a solution. This smart speaker accessory sits atop your Alexa device, disturbing the microphones with specially developed noise. Then, when you use the activation word, “PriVeta,” the noise stops so you can use your Amazon Echo. And you can easily see whether your Alexa is activated or deactivated via an LED ring. Finally, after a predetermined activation time, PriVeta Home resumes blocking the microphones. Made with no internal storage and no Wi-Fi connectivity, it won’t collect your data in any way. This product is your technology and privacy solution, giving you the ability to decide when your smart speaker listens to you.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Jabra BlueParrott M300-XT Bluetooth headset has 2 mics and cancels 80% of background noise

Forget about ambient noise when talking on the go when you have the Jabra BlueParrott M300-XT Bluetooth headset. Comprising of 2 microphones, it delivers outstanding quality while ensuring that you come across loud and clear. Moreover, this Bluetooth headset offers up to 14 hours of talk time on a single charge. It also only weighs 0.7 oz., so you might even forget you’re wearing it. Additionally, you can choose which ear to wear it on thanks to its easily reversible design. Furthermore, the Jabra BlueParrott M300-XT remains connected to your phone up to 300 feet away. So you can leave your smartphone in your vehicle while you deliver a package, for example. Finally, its IP54 rating ensures that it can withstand dust and water, making it rugged enough to use everywhere.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Koble Designs Silas 3.0 smart desk has a 10-watt wireless charger and Bluetooth speakers

Charge your devices while you work with the Koble Designs Silas 3.0 smart desk. It includes a 10-watt wireless charging plate on the desktop with two 15-watt Bluetooth speakers. So you can conveniently listen to music or podcasts while you work. It also includes 1 USB charging port and 1 USB-C charging port. Moreover, this smart desk has touch-sensitive buttons to control the music. The Koble Designs Silas 3.0 also features a toughened glass top that’s suitable for wipe-clean marker pens. All the while, the internal felt-lined drawer provides a smooth interior for storing your accessories. Additionally, this high-tech desk comes in a stunning charcoal grey color for a luxury finish to your home office. Overall, create a clutter-free workspace while charging your gadgets with this high-tech desk.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Bellroy Venture Sling day bag series keeps you organized while you’re out and about

Stay organized while you walk around town or go on an outdoor adventure with the Bellroy Venture Sling day bag series. It comes in 3 models—6L, 9L, and 10L capacities. All have features that keep your essential items where you can find them. Even the zipper has an innovative design since it opens at both ends, allowing you to see everything inside. Meanwhile, the main compartment has plenty of room for a water bottle, light jacket, and more. Then, a front zip pocket keeps your smaller items in easy reach. There’s even a soft-lined pouch for your phone or sunglasses. Moreover, a wide adjustable shoulder strap keeps these bags comfortable to carry all day long. Furthermore, an expandable gusset self-compresses when the bag is empty. Finally, made from 100% recycled fabric, this series is also eco-friendly.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Miku Pro smart baby monitor shows you your baby’s RPMs in real time & alerts you of changes

If you’re a parent, you likely worry about your baby’s well-being when they’re in their cot. The Miku Pro smart baby monitor allows you to track your little one’s growth and receive greater awareness of how they sleep and breathe. In particular, it shares real-time alerts of their RPMs and even alerts you of any changes. Best of all, it doesn’t require any wearables. Moreover, this smart baby monitor features 1,080p video resolution, enabling you to observe the nursery in high definition. You can even save unlimited videos to your device to share with friends and family. Furthermore, the Miku Pro offers a rich playlist of white noise, lullabies, and more to calm your baby’s nervous system. Finally, it includes humidity, sound, light, and temperature sensors, so you can set ideal conditions for your little one’s sleep.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC wireless earbuds feature a sleek design with a comfortable fit

Listen to music for up to 26 hours nonstop with the adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC wireless earbuds. Designed with a secure fit, they remain securely in your ears at all times, making them perfect to wear during vigorous exercise or during your daily commute. Moreover, the adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC features both an ANC and Awareness mode. This means you can minimize external sounds or, for more spatial awareness, allow in background noise. In fact, they have an ergonomic design that blocks out distractions to keep you focused on the music. Finally, these wireless earbuds, which are available in light grey or night grey, boast an IPX5 water rating, enabling you to wear them in the gym or in the rain.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

RØDE RØDECaster Pro II audio production studio has studio-quality APHEX audio processing

Create content for podcasts, music, livestreaming, and more with the RØDE RØDECaster Pro II audio production studio. It features ultra-low-noise, high-gain Revolution Preamps to deliver exceptional audio quality with clarity and transparency. It also has studio-quality APHEX audio processing for unmatched audio quality. Furthermore, this music gadget includes a high-performance quad-core audio engine to process more power than other creation consoles. You’ll also receive powerful on-board effects including echo, robot, pitch-shifting, reverb, and more. As a result, it unlocks a range of creative possibilities, whether you’re a beginner or advanced. Moreover, this audio production studio comes with 8 programmable SMART pads for voice effects, triggering sounds, voice effects, and more. Finally, it utilizes Bluetooth connectivity for high-quality phone call integration and wireless monitoring.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE PRO STUDIO Aluminum SSD includes dual Thunderbolt 3 ports

Work more productively and efficiently when you have the SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE PRO STUDIO Aluminum SSD. It includes a generous 7.68 TB capacity and dual Thunderbolt 3 ports for daisy-chaining up to 5 additional devices. All the while, its aluminum, stackable design helps to keep your workspace clutter-free. Moreover, this SanDisk SSD offers transfer rates up to 2,600 MB/s, enabling you to edit footage in real time for minimal production time. In fact, with these speeds, you can edit and export with ease thanks to the super-fast transfer rates. This workspace gadget also offers writing speeds of 1,900 MB/s. Overall, suitable for macOS 10.12+ or later and Windows 10+ or later, this gadget is highly versatile and a must-have for transferring files.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

eufy WetVac W31 upright vacuum cleans itself and uses autodry technology for a deep clean

Deep-clean your home efficiently and thoroughly with the eufy WetVac W31 upright vacuum. It cleans and automatically dries itself in real time to remain odor-free. Moreover, the eufy WetVac W31 delivers 40 rotations every second to dig deep and lift embedded dirt from your floors. In fact, it’s compatible with all surfaces including carpets and hard floors. Furthermore, this upright vacuum cleans both wet and dry messes and cleans its rolling brush as it mops. As a result, it saves you time in not having to mop and vacuum separately. Additionally, this vacuum has 12,500 Pa suction power to tackle stubborn messes with ease. Best of all, the rolling brush rotates while picking up spills and traps any dirt in the suction port. This design prevents it from transferring messes across your home. Finally, it has a 32-minute battery life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 laptop features performance-minded 12th Gen Intel Core processors

Tackle demanding tasks with the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 laptop. Equipped with performance-minded 12th Gen Intel Core processors, it delivers a 20% performance improvement, making it suitable for video editing, coding, and gaming. Moreover, this laptop delivers up to 10 hours of nonstop use or up to a 4-hour battery life after a 30-minute charge. This Acer high-performance laptop also has a 14″ touch screen, which delivers a vibrant 100% sRGB color range. There’s even the choice of 2 resolutions: 2,560 by 1,600 or 1,920 by 1,200. Both of which use the Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass to resist stains and odor-causing bacteria. Furthermore, this versatile laptop sports a Full HD MIPI webcam with noise-reduction technology and a dual-microphone array. Plus, it includes 2 upward-facing speakers with DTS Audio for distortion-free sound. Finally, it includes Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, and more.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Native Union Leather Case for AirPods Gen 3 is handcrafted and protects your earbuds

Keep your earbuds in excellent condition with the Native Union Leather Case for AirPods Gen 3. Handcrafted with care, each case varies from the other and features sewing on either side. And this AirPods Gen 3 accessory grows more beautiful over time thanks to the leather materials. Moreover, it’s sleek and thin to remain pocket-friendly and suitable to carry around with you. But that doesn’t mean it’s flimsy, as it protects your buds from scratches and dents. Best of all, it provides easy access to the charging port and controls and is compatible with Qi wireless charging. In fact, you can easily see the charging light, adding convenience when it’s time to power your buds. Finally, it’s available in Black or Tan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Logitech MX Mechanical wireless keyboard is the brand’s quietest mechanical keyboard yet

Experience an amazing typing sensation with the Logitech MX Mechanical wireless keyboard. This computer accessory comes in 2 models—MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini—that win the title of the brand’s fastest mechanical keyboard to date. All the while, it offers an incredible mechanical typing feel. Moreover, this keyboard features dual-colored keycaps for an optimized peripheral view, and the smart backlighting enhances visibility. Or switch off the backlighting to receive up to a 10-month battery life. Meanwhile, choose between 3 switches that each have a distinct feel and sound: Tactile Quiet, Clicky, or Linear. Furthermore, this keyboard uses Bluetooth connectivity, and you can pair it with up to 3 devices. In fact, you can switch between them at the push of a button. Finally, check the battery life, select backlighting effects, change Fn key functions, and assign app-specific profiles with ease.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Skullcandy Mod wireless earbuds have the Clear Voice Smart Mic to reduce background noise

Dive into crystal-clear calls with the Skullcandy Mod wireless earbuds. Featuring the Clear Voice Smart Mic in each earbud and AI intelligence, the Skullcandy Mod isolates the speaker’s voice and reduces background noise. So it’ll feel like you’re talking in person. Moreover, these true wireless earbuds include the Stay-Aware mode, custom button settings, and additional advanced features. In fact, you can optimize the sound for music, movies, calls, and podcasts. Meanwhile, they deliver up to 34 hours of playback, and a 10-minute charge provides 2 hours of play time. Furthermore, these buds feature Multipoint Painting, allowing you to connect to 2 devices at once. In fact, they make connections automatically. And you can transfer calls from, say, your laptop to your phone. Finally, these buds come in a stunning deep shade: True Black.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

LEGO Creator Expert Optimus Prime converts to a truck without taking the model apart

Bring the leader of the Autobots to life with the LEGO Creator Expert Optimus Prime. It converts from Optimus Prime to a truck without taking the model apart. It also transforms from 5.5″ tall (in truck mode) to 13.5″ (in robot mode). Moreover, this LEGO set includes 19 points of articulation in robot mode. And you can open the chest chamber to store the Autobot Matrix of Leadership. All the while, simply attach the jetpack in robot mode, and place the ion blaster and Energon axe in the Autobot’s hands. Furthermore, this 2-in-1 LEGO build features authentic details like the ion blaster, the Autobot Matrix of Leadership, an Energon axe, an Energon cube, and a jetpack. Overall, display it with pride with the included plaque to play tribute to your passion for the Transformers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

INVZI 140W & 67W GaN Chargers are incredibly small and use PD 3.1 GaN II technology

Fast charge 3 devices simultaneously with the INVZI 140W & 67W GaN Chargers. Incredibly small in size, the 140W option is 30% smaller than Apple’s comparable gadget. Moreover, the 67W model is 60% smaller than the Apple 67W charger! Using PD 3.1 GaN II technology, the 140W charger actually fast charges an M1 MacBook Pro 16″ with a MagSafe 3 Cable to 50% in only 30 minutes. So its twice as fast as a 100W GaN Charger! Compatible with Apple’s USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable, they can fast charge 2 MacBooks and an iPad at once. Not only that, but they are also compatible with all types of gadgets and 9 different fast-charging protocols. Finally, they use smart power distribution technology and measure fewer than 3 inches square.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Garmin Varia RCT715 rearview taillight has a built-in camera that records your surroundings

Receive peace of mind when you cycle day or night with the Garmin Varia RCT715 rearview taillight. Featuring a built-in camera, it continuously records sharp, clear videos to enhance your awareness. In fact, it records up to 1,080p/30 fps during any ride. This provides video evidence of an incident, in the event you ever need it. Moreover, the Garmin Varia RCT715 looks back while you ride ahead and can detect cars up to 140 meters away. Then, you’ll receive an audible and visual notification to alert you if a vehicle is close by. Furthermore, this rearview taillight is visible from up to 1 mile in daylight, ensuring that drivers can see you. Finally, this accessory provides up to 6 hours of battery life. It also offers various light modes: Solid, Peloton, Night Flash, and Day Flash.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

