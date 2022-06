Someone on Twitter dusted off an old sports-themed Jeopardy! clip today, and as with most of the ones where the contestant got the answer wrong, it's gone viral. In an episode of Jeopardy! from 2016, the late-great Alex Trebek asked a contestant what was the only Pac-12 school that does not contain the name of a state was. In an answer that caused countless college sports fans to facepalm, the contestant answered "Auburn."

