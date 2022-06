A pet owner was arrested after allegedly leaving their dog inside a car while temperatures reached 102 degrees in Palm Desert. The Animal Service Officer, Rebekah Reyes said " So when I arrived on scene, I noticed a truck with a lot of people around it and there was a dog inside the truck. All the The post Dog owner arrested in Palm Desert after leaving pet in car during 102-degree day appeared first on KESQ.

PALM DESERT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO