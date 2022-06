A section of roadway by Southwest Health in Platteville will be shut down for a few days. In a release from hospital officials, Eastside Road is going to be closed from Evergreen Road to near the hospital’s entrance on Wednesday and Thursday (June 8 – 9). This is to allow crews to install a waterway across the street as part of an ongoing infrastructure construction project. While that section of road is closed, patients and visitors to Southwest Health will need to access the hospital using Enterprise Drive off of Highway 80-81. Motorists should follow the road-closed signs and plan to alter your drive for those days.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO