ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Biotech Athersys to lay off 70% of staff in cost-cutting effort

By Delilah Alvarado
biopharmadive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAthersys, a biotechnology company working on a type of stem cell therapy, will lay off 70% of its workforce, announcing Thursday a restructuring plan aimed at cutting costs. The move comes two weeks after Athersys revealed a late-stage study of its lead drug run by partner Healios K.K. missed its main...

www.biopharmadive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Pfizer's Combo Therapy For Fatty Liver Disease Gets FDA Fast Track Status

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to Pfizer’s PFE Ervogastat/Clesacostat Combination therapy for the treatment of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH). The Ervogastat/Clesacostat combination is being investigated in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the impact of treatment on resolution of NASH or improvement in...
HEALTH
Hypebae

Drug Being Tested Vanishes Cancer for All Patients in Clinical Trials, Resulting in Massive Breakthrough

There’s been a massive breakthrough after 18 patients took a drug called Dostarlimab, which vanished their cancer completely. The 18 patients each had rectal cancer up until they all consumed Dostarlimab for six months. Now, the cancer is undetectable by physical exam, endoscopy, positron emission tomography, PET scans or MRI scans. This marks “the first time this has happened in the history of cancer,” Dr Luis A. Diaz J. of New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center told The New York Times. While Dr Alan P. Venook, a colorectal cancer specialist at the University of California, called the results “unheard of.”
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology#Cost Cutting#Ischemic Stroke
Medical News Today

Ozempic (semaglutide)

Ozempic is a brand-name prescription medication that’s used to:. improve blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes, along with diet and exercise. lower the risk of serious cardiovascular problems in adults with cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. This drug is not used to treat type 1...
MedicalXpress

Study confirms benefit of supplements for slowing age-related macular degeneration

The Age-Related Eye Disease Studies (AREDS and AREDS2) established that dietary supplements can slow progression of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), the most common cause of blindness in older Americans. In a new report, scientists analyzed 10 years of AREDS2 data. They show that the AREDS2 formula, which substituted antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin for beta-carotene, not only reduces risk of lung cancer due to beta-carotene, but is also more effective at reducing risk of AMD progression, compared to the original formula. A report on the study, funded by the National Institutes of Health, published in JAMA Ophthalmology.
CANCER
CBS San Francisco

Woman gets 3D printed ear transplant made of her own cells

In what the company is calling a "groundbreaking reconstructive procedure," 3DBio Therapeutics has transplanted a 3D-printed ear made of living cells. The reconstruction is the first in-human phase of the clinical trial for the implant, called AuriNovo, and appears to be the first 3D-printed implant made of living tissues.The implant is specifically for patients with microtia, a rare congenital ailment where the outer ear is either underdeveloped or doesn't exist at all. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it's hard to estimate just how many people are impacted because of the range of the ailment varies, but...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Biology
biospace.com

Novartis Combo could be New Standard of Care for Pediatric Glioma Patients

Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis announced the results of a Phase II/III study showing that the combination of the targeted therapies Tafinlar (dabrafenib) and Mekinist (trametinib) outperforms chemotherapy in pediatric low-grade glioma (pLGG) patients harboring the BRAF V600 mutation. If approved, the drug combo could supplant chemotherapy as the standard of...
CANCER
The Associated Press

German transport minister opposes EU combustion engine ban

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s transport minister voiced strong opposition Thursday to plans to ban the sale of new cars with combustion engines across the European Union in 2035, arguing this would discriminate against vehicles powered with synthetic fuels. EU lawmakers voted Wednesday to back the measure that requires...
CARS
The Associated Press

Microbiota Transplantation Demonstrates How Gut Bacteria Contributes to Weight Loss and Beneficial Metabolic Effects with Gelesis’ Proprietary Hydrogel

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2022-- Gelesis (NYSE: GLS), the maker of Plenity for weight management, presented new preclinical data showing weight loss and additional metabolic benefits in mice receiving a microbiota transplant from another group of mice, treated with one of the company’s proprietary hydrogels. These metabolic benefits occurred while both groups of mice, the donors of the microbiota transplant and the recipient mice, were on a high fat, high carbohydrate diet typically causing rapid weight gain, obesity, and diabetes. The findings were presented today at the American Diabetes Association’s annual conference.
WEIGHT LOSS
biospace.com

Research Shows Stem Cells Might Become a Game Changer for Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis, an unpredictable neurodegenerative disease that impacts the brain and spinal cord, has been an enigma for researchers for years. Despite first being identified in the late 1800s, scientists are still scratching their heads about what causes the disease. The Tisch Multiple Sclerosis Research Center of New York has...
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Eli Lilly's Phase III Atopic Dermatitis Drug Touts Significant Skin Clearance

One year after beginning clinical trials, Eli Lilly and Company's announced its candidate drug for atopic dermatitis demonstrated significant safety and efficacy. Topline data from the Phase III ADvocate 1 and 2 studies on the investigational IL-13 inhibitor lebrikizumab showed that eight out of ten patients living with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis maintained skin clearance in the 12 months they received treatment. Clinical response was measured using EASI-75 (Eczema Area Severity Index).
HEALTH
Nature.com

Glucocorticoid-induced expansion of classical monocytes contributes to bone loss

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Classical monocytes are commonly involved in the innate inflammatory response and are the progenitors of osteoclasts. Excess endogenous glucocorticoids (GCs) can increase the levels of classical monocytes in blood and bone marrow. The role of this cell population in high-dose exogenous GC-induced osteoporosis (GIOP) remains to be elucidated. In this study, GIOP was established in rats and mice by daily methylprednisolone injection, and monocyte subsets were analyzed by flow cytometry. We demonstrated that classical monocytes accumulate in bone marrow during GIOP. Similarly, the monocyte proportion among bone marrow nucleated cells was also increased in patients with steroid treatment history. We sorted classical monocytes and analyzed their transcriptional profile in response to GCs by RNA sequencing. Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway enrichment analysis showed that classical monocytes isolated from GC-treated rats exhibited osteoclast differentiation potential. Deletion of classical monocytes by clodronate liposome treatment prevented GIOP via inhibition of osteoclastogenesis and restoration of CD31HiendomucinHi vessels. Regarding the molecular mechanism, classical monocytes express high levels of glucocorticoid receptors. In vitro treatment with GCs increased both the percentage and absolute number of monocytes and promoted their proliferation. In summary, classical monocytes mediated GC-induced bone loss and are a potential target for therapeutic intervention in GIOP treatment.
CANCER
Benzinga

In Eli Lilly's Lebrikizumab Atopic Dermatitis Study, Majority Of Patients Maintained Skin Clearance At One Year

Eli Lilly And Co LLY announced topline results from one-year analyses of the efficacy and safety of lebrikizumab for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). The new findings from the Phase 3 trials (ADvocate 1 and 2) showed that 8/10 of patients who achieved clinical response with lebrikizumab monotherapy at 16 weeks maintained skin clearance at one year of treatment.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy