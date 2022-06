Windows 11 launched on October 5, 2021, and since then, you can either upgrade an older Windows PC to the newer 11 version or buy a PC with 11 pre-installed on it. But what if you're not sure about getting Windows 11 yet? Fortunately, Windows 11 simulators let you experience the operating system before you upgrade or buy a new PC. So, let's explore how they work and some of the best tools out there.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO