East Union baseball P Landon Harmon voted SBLive’s Mississippi High School Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to East Union baseball pitcher Landon Harmon for being voted SBLive’s Mississippi High School Athlete of the Week for May 23-29!
Congratulations to East Union baseball pitcher Landon Harmon for being voted SBLive’s Mississippi High School Athlete of the Week for May 23-29!
The freshman carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning in the Urchins’ 9-4 win to sweep the series and deliver the program’s third state baseball championship. Harmon threw 120 pitches — the limit for a high school pitcher under MHSAA rules — and allowed one earned run on two hits and six walks with six strikeouts.
Harmon received 57.01% of the vote, beating out Amory's Bo Rock who finished second with 25.74% . East Union's Ethan Hitt finished third with 8.54% and East Central's Hollis Porter finished fourth with 7.41% . There were over 22,000 votes tallied this week!
If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivems.
—
Here are the other athletes who were nominated for May 23-29:
BASEBALL
Ryan Herbison, Northwest Rankin: The senior right-hander tossed a complete-game, only allowing two runs, eight hits and struck out five batters to lead the Cougars to a 3-2 6A state title win over DeSoto Central. With the victory, Northwest Rankin secured their first state championship since 2005.
Ethan Hitt, East Union: The series MVP went 2-for-4 with four RBIs in the Urchins’ 9-4 series sweep win over Stringer to claim the 2A state championship.
Nick Monistere, Northwest Rankin: The Southern Miss signee and 6A state championship series MVP recorded the win on the mound in game one, and went 4-for-9 in the series with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs to lead the Cougars to their second state title in school history.
Bo Rock, Amory: Rock, the series MVP, tossed a complete six-inning game allowing just two hits, one run, walked two and struck out three in an 11-1 3A state championship win over Seminary. He also added two hits at the plate in the Panthers' first state title win since 1999.
Andrew Knight, Sumrall: The Pearl River CC signee got the win on the mound in Sumrall's 4A state title win - tossing six innings, allowing just seven hits, four runs, and struck out seven batters.
Hollis Porter, East Central: The Mississippi State signee earned MVP honors, driving in two runs in the 7-3 series-clinching win over Neshoba Central for the 5A state championship. With the victory, the Hornets secured their first baseball state title since 2008.
Ethan Aultman, Sumrall: Aultman, the series MVP, had two hits to lead Sumrall past Pontotoc 11-4 to sweep the series and claim the 4A baseball state championship.
Joe Scarborough, Resurrection Catholic: The senior right-hander tossed a complete-game, throwing 82 pitches, striking out six, allowing two hits and no walks to help the Eagles claim their first 1A baseball state title in school history with a 4-0 win over Biggersville.
Brandt Dickerson, East Central: Dickerson hit a walk-off triple to lift East Central over Neshoba Central in the 5A baseball state championship opener.
Brock Tapper, DeSoto Central: Tapper recorded the win on the mound, allowing just two earned runs on seven hits with one walk and 12 strikeouts in the Jaguars' 11-3 6A championship series game two win over Northwest Rankin.
Comments / 0