Crews respond to reported 2-vehicle crash in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A serious crash that shut down part of a busy road in Bethlehem for hours on Thursday was fatal. David Polczer, 57, died after the dump truck he was riding in crashed into another car and a traffic post, said the Lehigh County coroner's office. The wreck...
A Bethlehem man died after a two-vehicle crash Thursday that shut East Fourth Street on the city’s Southside, authorities said. David Polczer, 57, was pronounced dead at 2:18 p.m. Thursday at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said. His cause of...
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Reports of a gas odor in the air prompted a utility crew to return to the area where a home exploded in Pottstown, Montgomery County. PECO said it received the reports on Monday in the area of Hale and Jefferson streets, about two blocks away from the site of the explosion.
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A 83-year-old woman is dead after police say she was hit by a trash truck. It happened Friday just before 8:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Rising Sun Ave. in Muhlenberg Twp. Police tell 69 News, a JP Mascaro & Sons trash truck was backing...
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Authorities in Warren County, New Jersey have charged a man they say fired shots in Phillipsburg on Monday. James Goodwine, 18, faces several charges, including attempted aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon. Goodwine and others went to the area of Ann Street near Allen Alley...
Several Monroe County fire departments responded to a fire that broke out in an attic of a residence on Chestnut Street in Brodheadsville. According to West End Fire Chief Mike Manfre Jr., the fire started in the attic and someone going by stopped and helped an elderly couple get out. There was water and smoke damage. It has not been determined how the fire started. AMY LEAP/TIMES NEWS.
ELYSBURG – The name of the person who died hasn’t been released after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Elysburg. The accident happened on Route 487 near Route 54. Police do tell us a car and a pick-up truck collided at approximately 4pm. They said the Northumberland County Coroner...
Interstate 81 northbound is closed Thursday due to a crash. As of 1:00pm, Thursday, Interstate 81 northbound remained closed at the Lebanon Exit after a crash Thursday morning. The crash occurred just before 10:30am between the Lebanon and Pine Grove Exits. The crash was reported to have involved multiple vehicles...
A woman died after a car hit her shopping cart and knocked her to the ground outside a grocery store in Bucks County Wednesday, June 8, authorities said. A motorist driving slowly through the parking lot of the Giant Food Store in the Fairless Hills Shopping Center struck two shopping carts being pushed by the 73-year-old victim and another person around 3 p.m., Falls Township police said.
BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Northampton County took a person into custody Thursday after a barricade situation. Bushkill Township Police were dispatched to a disturbance on Fehr Road shortly after 11 a.m., according to a news release from township police. Police were told that the situation involved a barricaded...
A 19-year-old Allentown man is in custody after being charged in a March 2 shots fired incident near a playground in Easton’s West Ward in which four people’s lives were put in danger as the man fired a semiautomatic handgun, court papers say. Zymarie Tayron Greene, of the...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Crews in Schuylkill County battled a house fire early Friday morning at a double-block home. There was an elderly woman living on one side, the other side was under renovations and a family was set to move in soon. Dogs alerted family members that live...
LANCASTER, Pa. — UPDATE: A stretch of Lititz Pike in Lancaster County has reopened after a fatal crash. The crash happened around 4:10 a.m. near Golf Road and involved a truck. According to Manheim Township police, the truck left the road and hit two utility poles, a stone wall...
WEST READING, Pa. - A man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault after police say he attempted to follow and shoot another person after a verbal altercation. West Reading Police and Reading City Police responded to a call for a drive-by shooting near the Buttonwood Street bridge around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.
