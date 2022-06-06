ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Crews respond to reported 2-vehicle crash in Bethlehem

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBETHLEHEM, Pa. - Crews were sent to a reported two-vehicle crash...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after crash involving dump truck in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A serious crash that shut down part of a busy road in Bethlehem for hours on Thursday was fatal. David Polczer, 57, died after the dump truck he was riding in crashed into another car and a traffic post, said the Lehigh County coroner's office. The wreck...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Daily Voice

Lehigh Valley Man, 57, Killed In Dump Truck Crash

A 57-year-old Lehigh Valley man was killed in a crash involving a dump truck, authorities confirmed. The dump truck collided with another vehicle and hit a traffic sign support post near East 4th Street and Emery Street in Bethlehem just before 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, authorities said. Front...
BETHLEHEM, CT
WFMZ-TV Online

PECO repairs gas leak near site of fatal Pottstown explosion

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Reports of a gas odor in the air prompted a utility crew to return to the area where a home exploded in Pottstown, Montgomery County. PECO said it received the reports on Monday in the area of Hale and Jefferson streets, about two blocks away from the site of the explosion.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Police investigate serious crash

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Police Department is investigating a serious crash involving a dump truck. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on East 4th Street at Emery Street. The road was closed for several hours as authorities investigated. There's no word on injuries or the cause of the crash.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Residents escape from West End fire

Several Monroe County fire departments responded to a fire that broke out in an attic of a residence on Chestnut Street in Brodheadsville. According to West End Fire Chief Mike Manfre Jr., the fire started in the attic and someone going by stopped and helped an elderly couple get out. There was water and smoke damage. It has not been determined how the fire started. AMY LEAP/TIMES NEWS.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Ralpho Township PD: One Person Died in an Elysburg Crash

ELYSBURG – The name of the person who died hasn’t been released after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Elysburg. The accident happened on Route 487 near Route 54. Police do tell us a car and a pick-up truck collided at approximately 4pm. They said the Northumberland County Coroner...
ELYSBURG, PA
skooknews.com

Interstate 81 Northbound Closed from Lebanon to Schuylkill County

Interstate 81 northbound is closed Thursday due to a crash. As of 1:00pm, Thursday, Interstate 81 northbound remained closed at the Lebanon Exit after a crash Thursday morning. The crash occurred just before 10:30am between the Lebanon and Pine Grove Exits. The crash was reported to have involved multiple vehicles...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Woman Pushing Shopping Cart Outside Bucks Grocery Store Dies After Crash: PD

A woman died after a car hit her shopping cart and knocked her to the ground outside a grocery store in Bucks County Wednesday, June 8, authorities said. A motorist driving slowly through the parking lot of the Giant Food Store in the Fairless Hills Shopping Center struck two shopping carts being pushed by the 73-year-old victim and another person around 3 p.m., Falls Township police said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person taken into custody in Bushkill Twp. after standoff

BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Northampton County took a person into custody Thursday after a barricade situation. Bushkill Township Police were dispatched to a disturbance on Fehr Road shortly after 11 a.m., according to a news release from township police. Police were told that the situation involved a barricaded...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man dies in crash on Lititz Pike in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. — UPDATE: A stretch of Lititz Pike in Lancaster County has reopened after a fatal crash. The crash happened around 4:10 a.m. near Golf Road and involved a truck. According to Manheim Township police, the truck left the road and hit two utility poles, a stone wall...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man arrested following drive-by shooting near Buttonwood Street bridge

WEST READING, Pa. - A man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault after police say he attempted to follow and shoot another person after a verbal altercation. West Reading Police and Reading City Police responded to a call for a drive-by shooting near the Buttonwood Street bridge around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.
WEST READING, PA

