Chance Rucker, a 4-star cornerback out of Denton, Texas (Ryan) has made a commitment to play in the Big Ten. Rucker, who is 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, announced his commitment to Michigan State. He is rated the No. 28 cornerback in the Class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 48 player in the state of Texas. He is the seventh commitment for the Spartans in the 2023 class, and the commitment lifted MSUs class ranking up 7 spots to 18th in the nation.

DENTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO