Acclaimed Gallerist Expands Brand in Vail

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLad in paint-splattered jeans, a black V-neck T-shirt, and tan canvas flip-flops, Christopher Martin looks more tousled creative than acclaimed gallerist, though he manages to occupy both roles simultaneously with a signature casual flair. Over the course of a career spanning nearly three decades, Martin has achieved success as both an...

vailmag.com

Concert Venues Are Amped for Summer

When Owen Hutchinson took over as executive director of the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) in January 2021, the lauded local concert hall in Beaver Creek Village had only a few shows on the schedule for the entire winter. It was a treacherous time in the pandemic, of course, and most of the valley’s entertainment scene had been pared down or shuttered. Hutchinson scrambled to get something on the calendar every week, working around Covid protocols that limited attendance to an audience of 50 to 150—in a theater that seats 530. Renowned bluegrass musician Keller Williams, for example, played six shows over three days in March 2021 to make it all work.
vailmag.com

Lionshead's New Luxury Resort Is a Diner's Haven

You might think Vail doesn’t need yet another luxury hotel, and you might be right. But spin through the revolving doors of the Hythe, a recently debuted Luxury Collection Resort by Marriott in Lionshead, and that thought evaporates. The space, all done up in neutrals and naturals (grays, creams, wood, stone, and leather accents), exudes an almost spa-like serenity. It’s quite a shift from the dark and tired Marriott that the Hythe has so gracefully replaced—amazing, really, what $40 million can do.
5280.com

4 Water-Wise Landscape Designs Created Just for Denver-Area Homes

Feeling inspired by the change of season—and the changing climate—to reconsider the plants in your yard and garden? In particular, how much water those varieties soak up when the temperatures soar?. The most practical choice is clear: Swap out moisture-loving plants for less-thirsty xeric options. But selecting the...
Camping

Camping

Sylvan Lake State Park is often called the most beautiful state park in Colorado, and it takes about two seconds to understand why. The 42-acre lake is surrounded by a dense, lush forest (Sylvan means “peaceful, wooded place”) with scenic hillside trails branching off in every direction. Visitor demand has skyrocketed during the pandemic—“We’ve almost doubled our numbers in the last two years,” says park manager Matt Westerberg, who’s worked at Sylvan since 2010—but it’s still possible to nab one of Sylvan’s coveted overnight locations. The park’s campground includes 46 sites and flush toilets ($28 per night, cpwshop.com), and you can also rent one of its nine cabins and three yurts overlooking East Brush Creek. Cabin 1 is the most deluxe, with running water, bedding, and a full kitchen; it sleeps 12 and costs $190 per night. Cabins 2–9 are more primitive and sleep five, and the yurts ($90 per night) sleep six. Those wondering how the 3,700-acre Sylvan Lake Fire in June 2021 affected the park should know it could have been much worse. “The fire came down to the lake in two spots, but it really doesn’t look that bad,” Westerberg says. “It’s still very green.” In addition to fishing for trout, overnight visitors can also steal away to the quiet of the forest on the Sneve Gulch Trail, which starts below Cabin 6 and is a two-mile out-and-back.
vailmag.com

Bravo! Vail Music Festival Rebounds

In mid-March of 2020—the earliest days of the pandemic, when you could see the lights shutting off all across the country and around the world—it was clear that large gatherings were not going to happen. During the summer, Bravo! Vail Music Festival typically hosts four world-class orchestras, one of them international, with hundreds of musicians and about 60,000 people attending events. When we made the decision to cancel the festival in late April, it was devastating, but early on we said, “You know, we’re in the lemonade business right now. We’re going to figure out how to make lemonade out of this.”
vailmag.com

Resort and Town Confront the Fallout of a Terrible Year

Ever since Vail became a world-class destination in the 1960s, the ski resort and the town have been inextricably linked—not just by their shared name, but also by their successes and failures. The relationship between the two entities has ebbed and flowed through the decades, but this past winter marked a tipping point in the eyes of many locals.
vailmag.com

Bringing the Ocean to Edwards

Even before its planned post–Memorial Day debut, Mountain Fish House & Oyster Bar (mountainfishhouse.com) was the talk of E-town. “People are knocking on the windows and doors, asking,” says Brian Nolan, owner of the Blue Moose pizzerias in Lionshead and Beaver Creek, who partnered with restaurateur Lily Doran to bring a “casual, fun seafood shack, clam shack, lobster roll, oyster bar, crab cake place” to the Edwards Riverwalk.
Kristen Walters

Popular Colorado restaurant closes after 88 years in business

A popular Colorado restaurant that has been serving hungry patrons since the Great Depression will be closing its doors later this month. Founded in 1934, the Bonnie Brae Tavern was a popular restaurant in Colorado for 88 years. However, it will be closing its doors later this month. Ricky Dire, who owns the restaurant with his cousin Michael, said its last day open will be June 25, 2022.
9NEWS

Colorado's 104-degree hot springs pool is back

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A popular Colorado hot springs pool that has been delighting visitors since the 1960s is back open after some TLC. Glenwood Hot Springs Resort has reopened its hot Therapy Pool following a four-month closure for renovations and repairs. The pool had not had any significant work since the 60s, the resort said.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Ride the Rockies finds rough road in Aspen area for June 12-14 event

Colorado’s iconic Ride the Rockies bicycle event is scheduled to roll through the Roaring Fork Valley next week, assuming it doesn’t get derailed from what local officials contend is a lack of planning and communication. The ride attracts hundreds of riders on a different route through the Colorado...
Rafting

Rafting

When rafting first gained popularity in Colorado, local public safety officials deemed the Upper Eagle River too dangerous to run during peak runoff. Eventually, savvy boaters proved them wrong, and the Upper Eagle remains one of the most iconic trips offered by local professional rafting companies. The continuous Class IV stretch of between four and six miles, depending on the put-in, delivers the best bang for your buck close to Vail (which means you don’t have to sit in a van barreling downvalley for an hour). It’s also a lot more intense than most people expect (guests are required to be at least 16 years or older)—especially if conditions are right to include Dowd Chute, a narrow gorge between Minturn and Avon that is known for its cold water and constantly shifting boulders, which keeps it challenging—even for the most experienced guides.
9NEWS

Here's the summer concert schedule at Coors Field

DENVER — Colorado's summer concert season is heating up. The first stadium concert of season has already taken place at nearby Empower Field at Mile High and soon, Coors Field will be hosting its own concerts. Eight years after signing a cessation of touring agreement, Mötley Crüe will bring...
