ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

‘Tiger King’ star Doc Antle charged with money laundering

By MEG KINNARD
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JYNH7_0g2IlOWT00
This image provided by the Horry County Sheriff's Office in Conway, S.C., shows Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, who was arrested by the FBI, Friday, June 3, 2022, on federal money laundering charges. (Horry County Sheriff's Office via AP)

“Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle has been charged with laundering more than half a million dollars, money federal prosecutors said Monday that he believed to be the proceeds of an operation to smuggle people across the Mexican border into the United States.

Charges against Antle and Andrew Jon Sawyer, one of Antle’s employees at Myrtle Beach Safari, were revealed during a federal court hearing in Florence, South Carolina.

According to federal prosecutors, Antle and Sawyer laundered $505,000 over a four-month period by doling out checks from businesses they controlled, receiving a 15% fee of the money that passed through their hands.

The checks, prosecutors allege, falsely purported to be payment for construction work at Myrtle Beach Safari but were in reality intended to serve as evidence that the recipients had legitimate income.

According to the complaint unsealed in court Monday, Antle discussed his plan to conceal the cash he received by inflating tourist numbers at his 50-acre (20-hectare) wildlife tropical preserve. Prosecutors also said he had previously used bulk cash receipts to purchase animals for which he could not use checks.

Records for the Horry County jail show Antle and Sawyer were both arrested Friday. Attorneys for both men did not immediately comment on the charges when reached via email.

According to authorities, Antle and Sawyer each face a maximum of 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

Antle is featured prominently in “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” a 2020 Netflix documentary miniseries that focused on tiger breeders and private zoo operators in the U.S. The series focused heavily on Oklahoma zoo operator Joe Exotic, who also was targeted for animal mistreatment and was convicted in a plot to kill a rival, Carole Baskin.

Animal rights advocates have accused Antle of mistreating lions and other wildlife. He was indicted in Virginia in 2020 on animal cruelty and wildlife trafficking charges.

In May, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals asked the IRS to probe Antle’s Rare Species Fund, a nonprofit raising money for wildlife conservation. PETA alleges he uses some of the fund’s money to subsidize his safari site in Socastee outside Myrtle Beach.

“It’s fitting that ‘Doc’ Antle is behind bars after years of locking up the endangered animals he uses in tawdry photo ops. His legal woes are mounting, as PETA recently blew the whistle on his apparent ‘charity’ scam, and the end to his reign of terrorizing tiger cubs can’t come soon enough,” said Debbie Metzler, associate director of PETA’s Captive Animal Law Enforcement division, in a statement.

Meanwhile, in Virginia, Antle is facing two felony counts of wildlife trafficking and conspiracy to wildlife trafficking charges, as well as 13 misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act and animal cruelty charges tied to trafficking lion cubs. Those charges are scheduled to go to trial next month.

Antle has a history of recorded violations, going as far back as 1989, when he was fined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for abandoning deer and peacocks at his zoo in Virginia. Over the years, he has more than 35 USDA violations for mistreating animals.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached on Twitter at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Tiger King Star Arrested in South Carolina

The legal troubles of the subjects featured in Netflix's Tiger King continues as TMZ brings word that controversial figure Doc Antle was arrested today in Horry Country, South Carolina. Real name Bhagavan Antle, the celebrity "zoo keeper" is best known to viewers of the series for being one of several...colorful characters that appeared in the show. Antle operated the Myrtle Beach Safari where he kept several big cats, primates, and other exotic animals. According to the outlet he was arrested on money laundering charges by the FBI. Back in 2020 Antle was brought up on multiple wildlife trafficking charges, which are still pending as well.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Remains of Florida teen found tied to tree identified as possible victim of serial killer

A Florida teenager whose skeletal remains were found tied to a tree in 1974 was identified and may have been the victim of a serial killer, authorities said. The remains were determined to be those of Susan Gale Poole, 15, after a forensic DNA firm developed a profile from her remains and identified possible relatives, detective Bill Springer of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office told reporters last week.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Florence, SC
City
Socastee, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
CBS LA

6 charged in $10 million recycling fraud scheme that brought 9 tons of cans, bottles to California for CRV redemption

Six people have been charged in a $10 million recycling fraud scheme that involved bringing more than nine tons of cans and bottles from Arizona, in order to recycle them for money in Los Angeles and Ontario.California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed the charges of recycling fraud and grand theft against six people Wednesday for allegedly bringing more than nine tons of materials from Arizona in order to take advantage of the California Redemption Value program. The scheme is estimated to have defrauded California's CRV program of more than $10 million.The program from CalRecycle is subsidized by California consumers every...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Salon

“There must be consequences”: New lawsuit could cost fake Wisconsin Trump electors $200,000 each

A lawsuit has been filed against fake Donald Trump electors who signed official documents that falsely stated the former president won the 2020 election in Wisconsin. The phony electors are already under investigation by federal prosecutors, but the suit prepared by the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and the pro-democracy group Law Forward could cost each of them $200,000 in damages, reported HuffPost.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Antle
Person
Carole Baskin
MilitaryTimes

Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lockdown

A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert was put on lockdown Monday due to a report of shots fired, the Marine Corps confirmed. The report was anonymous and there was no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired, said Gunnery Sgt. Santiago Colon, a spokesman for the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms said Monday.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
Salon

Texas court says it was wrong to sentence Black woman to 5 years in prison for “illegal” voting

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has told a lower appeals court to take another look at the controversial illegal voting conviction of Crystal Mason, who was given a five-year prison sentence for casting a provisional ballot in the 2016 election while she was on supervised release for a federal conviction.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Animal Cruelty#Cruelty To Animals#Mexican#Antle And Sawyer
The Marshall Project

Five Things to Know About One of the Deadliest Federal Prisons

The Marshall Project and NPR investigated how the newest federal prison — the penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois — has quickly become one of the deadliest. The story is the latest in our years-long coverage of the dangers of “double-celled solitary confinement” — putting two people on lockdown in a small cell — as well as the use of force in federal prisons.
THOMSON, IL
The Independent

Uvalde families sue Salvador Ramos for $100m to ‘ensure we have swift changes’

The families of four children grievously injured in the mass shooting in Texas last month are suing dead gunman Salvador Ramos for $100m (£79.6m) through his estate.On 24 May, the 18-year-old gunman went on a shooting spree with an assault rifle at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 students and two teachers. The shooter was eventually killed by Border Patrol agents.Each of the four children represented in the lawsuit suffered serious bullet injuries in different body parts, including on the face, the back, leg and shoulder.Injury attorney Thomas Henry is also exploring all available legal actions against the...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
IRS
KXL

Meth Trafficking Ring Busted

CENTRALIA, Wash. — A drug trafficking ring has been dismantled with the arrests of six people in Oregon, Washington and California. The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team seized over 105 pounds of methamphetamine that’s believed to have been trafficked from Mexico with a street value worth about $500,000. Authorities...
CENTRALIA, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

938K+
Followers
454K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy