Vail, CO

Bravo! Vail Music Festival Rebounds

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn mid-March of 2020—the earliest days of the pandemic, when you could see the lights shutting off all across the country and around the world—it was clear that large gatherings were not going to happen. During the summer, Bravo! Vail Music Festival typically hosts four world-class orchestras, one of them international,...

vailmag.com

Concert Venues Are Amped for Summer

When Owen Hutchinson took over as executive director of the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) in January 2021, the lauded local concert hall in Beaver Creek Village had only a few shows on the schedule for the entire winter. It was a treacherous time in the pandemic, of course, and most of the valley’s entertainment scene had been pared down or shuttered. Hutchinson scrambled to get something on the calendar every week, working around Covid protocols that limited attendance to an audience of 50 to 150—in a theater that seats 530. Renowned bluegrass musician Keller Williams, for example, played six shows over three days in March 2021 to make it all work.
VAIL, CO
vailmag.com

Acclaimed Gallerist Expands Brand in Vail

CLad in paint-splattered jeans, a black V-neck T-shirt, and tan canvas flip-flops, Christopher Martin looks more tousled creative than acclaimed gallerist, though he manages to occupy both roles simultaneously with a signature casual flair. Over the course of a career spanning nearly three decades, Martin has achieved success as both an artist and an entrepreneur, making the unconventional choice to represent his own work, and that of other artists, by opening a nationwide network of Christopher Martin–branded galleries that, in December, expanded into the heart of Vail Village.
VAIL, CO
vailmag.com

Meet the Sebastian's New Executive Chef

Nestled in the heart of Vail lies the Sebastian Hotel, inside of which sits Leonora, the property’s signature dining room, and Frost, the hotel bar. In February, Kevin Erving was appointed as the new executive chef of both. Erving is no stranger to the valley: He comes to the Sebastian fresh off of a five-year stint at Beano’s Cabin in Beaver Creek, and prior to that, he was the executive chef of Flame at the Four Seasons in Vail Village (which, coincidentally, is just across the street).
vailmag.com

Camping

Sylvan Lake State Park is often called the most beautiful state park in Colorado, and it takes about two seconds to understand why. The 42-acre lake is surrounded by a dense, lush forest (Sylvan means “peaceful, wooded place”) with scenic hillside trails branching off in every direction. Visitor demand has skyrocketed during the pandemic—“We’ve almost doubled our numbers in the last two years,” says park manager Matt Westerberg, who’s worked at Sylvan since 2010—but it’s still possible to nab one of Sylvan’s coveted overnight locations. The park’s campground includes 46 sites and flush toilets ($28 per night, cpwshop.com), and you can also rent one of its nine cabins and three yurts overlooking East Brush Creek. Cabin 1 is the most deluxe, with running water, bedding, and a full kitchen; it sleeps 12 and costs $190 per night. Cabins 2–9 are more primitive and sleep five, and the yurts ($90 per night) sleep six. Those wondering how the 3,700-acre Sylvan Lake Fire in June 2021 affected the park should know it could have been much worse. “The fire came down to the lake in two spots, but it really doesn’t look that bad,” Westerberg says. “It’s still very green.” In addition to fishing for trout, overnight visitors can also steal away to the quiet of the forest on the Sneve Gulch Trail, which starts below Cabin 6 and is a two-mile out-and-back.
VAIL, CO
vailmag.com

Hiking/Biking

The most popular cascade in Eagle County, Booth Falls, reached a tipping point in visitor numbers early in the pandemic, leading the Town of Vail to close trailhead parking last summer and again this season. The falls are popular for good reason—beauty and accessibility—but town and Forest Service officials, not to mention local residents, are worried the trail is being loved to death, with rampant human and dog waste littering the wilderness. You can still visit, but you should ride your bike (there are racks and a bathroom at the trailhead) or leave your car at one of the parking structures in Vail Village or Lionshead and catch a free town shuttle bus (hikevail.net) with frequent service to and from Booth Falls and other popular local trailheads. Better yet, check out one of the valley’s other gorgeous waterfalls, including Piney Falls, 2.9 miles upvalley from Piney River Ranch north of Vail, or Lower Pitkin Falls, 2.75 miles up Pitkin Creek starting in East Vail.
VAIL, CO
vailmag.com

Paddling

Think of Nottingham Lake in downtown Avon as an oasis—one that punches well above its recreational weight. Standup Paddle Colorado (standuppaddlecolorado.com) rents paddleboards ($35/hour), pedal boats ($30/hour), and kayaks ($30/hour) on the lake’s northeast shore. For a different experience, longtime yogi Julie Circo—who has taught yoga “on every pond, lake, and pool in the Eagle Valley”—leads private SUP yoga classes (paddleyogaco.com) on Nottingham Lake and at pools around town. Upvalley, Piney River Ranch (pineyriverranch.com) rents canoes ($40 per hour) and SUPs ($45 per hour), but you can’t make a reservation—it’s first come, first served. Rental includes basic instruction to get you paddling in the right direction, so to speak. And downvalley at Sylvan Lake State Park (cpw.state.co.us), which also doesn’t take reservations, you can rent canoes, kayaks, and SUPs: $25 for four hours, $40 for the entire day. The park has a unique life-jacket program. “We give them out free to anybody who needs them,” says park manager Matt Westerberg. “Grab one from the boat ramp area.” Another tip: get there early on a sunny weekend, when it’s not uncommon to see 60 SUPs on the water. For a sure thing, from June through October you can book a half-day trip to Sylvan Lake with Timberline (timberlinetours.com, $120/guest 13 years and older plus $60 for a board shared with a younger guest), the valley’s only guided stillwater SUP tour, which includes transportation to and from the park, all the gear you’ll need, plus lunch.
EAGLE, CO
vailmag.com

Rafting

When rafting first gained popularity in Colorado, local public safety officials deemed the Upper Eagle River too dangerous to run during peak runoff. Eventually, savvy boaters proved them wrong, and the Upper Eagle remains one of the most iconic trips offered by local professional rafting companies. The continuous Class IV stretch of between four and six miles, depending on the put-in, delivers the best bang for your buck close to Vail (which means you don’t have to sit in a van barreling downvalley for an hour). It’s also a lot more intense than most people expect (guests are required to be at least 16 years or older)—especially if conditions are right to include Dowd Chute, a narrow gorge between Minturn and Avon that is known for its cold water and constantly shifting boulders, which keeps it challenging—even for the most experienced guides.
VAIL, CO

