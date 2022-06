The doors to the newly expanded and renovated Rice Public Library are now open to the public, but there are still more exciting changes to come!. The renovation of the Rice Public Library’s Children’s Garden, funded by generous donors in honor of former Town Councilor Ann Grinnell, is now in the design phase. The Rice Library Building Committee has been working hard with project designers to develop a wonderful and engaging outdoor space for our young community members, their adult companions and everyone in-between. Now they need YOUR help…

YORK COUNTY, ME ・ 6 HOURS AGO