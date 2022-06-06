ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HealthEquity: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DRAPER, Utah (AP) _ HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) on Monday reported a loss of $13.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Draper, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The provider of services for managing health care accounts posted revenue of $205.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $202.7 million.

HealthEquity expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.23 to $1.32 per share, with revenue in the range of $827 million to $837 million.

