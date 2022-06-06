ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Meet the Sebastian's New Executive Chef

vailmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNestled in the heart of Vail lies the Sebastian Hotel, inside of which sits Leonora, the property’s signature dining room, and Frost, the hotel bar. In February, Kevin Erving was appointed as the new executive chef of both. Erving is no stranger to the valley: He...

www.vailmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kristen Walters

Popular Colorado restaurant closes after 88 years in business

A popular Colorado restaurant that has been serving hungry patrons since the Great Depression will be closing its doors later this month. Founded in 1934, the Bonnie Brae Tavern was a popular restaurant in Colorado for 88 years. However, it will be closing its doors later this month. Ricky Dire, who owns the restaurant with his cousin Michael, said its last day open will be June 25, 2022.
COLORADO STATE
vailmag.com

Bringing the Ocean to Edwards

Even before its planned post–Memorial Day debut, Mountain Fish House & Oyster Bar (mountainfishhouse.com) was the talk of E-town. “People are knocking on the windows and doors, asking,” says Brian Nolan, owner of the Blue Moose pizzerias in Lionshead and Beaver Creek, who partnered with restaurateur Lily Doran to bring a “casual, fun seafood shack, clam shack, lobster roll, oyster bar, crab cake place” to the Edwards Riverwalk.
EDWARDS, CO
vailmag.com

Lionshead's New Luxury Resort Is a Diner's Haven

You might think Vail doesn’t need yet another luxury hotel, and you might be right. But spin through the revolving doors of the Hythe, a recently debuted Luxury Collection Resort by Marriott in Lionshead, and that thought evaporates. The space, all done up in neutrals and naturals (grays, creams, wood, stone, and leather accents), exudes an almost spa-like serenity. It’s quite a shift from the dark and tired Marriott that the Hythe has so gracefully replaced—amazing, really, what $40 million can do.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii#Tuna#Oysters#Seattle#Food Drink#Restaurants#New Executive Chef#The Sebastian Hotel#Beano S Cabin
vailmag.com

Camping

Sylvan Lake State Park is often called the most beautiful state park in Colorado, and it takes about two seconds to understand why. The 42-acre lake is surrounded by a dense, lush forest (Sylvan means “peaceful, wooded place”) with scenic hillside trails branching off in every direction. Visitor demand has skyrocketed during the pandemic—“We’ve almost doubled our numbers in the last two years,” says park manager Matt Westerberg, who’s worked at Sylvan since 2010—but it’s still possible to nab one of Sylvan’s coveted overnight locations. The park’s campground includes 46 sites and flush toilets ($28 per night, cpwshop.com), and you can also rent one of its nine cabins and three yurts overlooking East Brush Creek. Cabin 1 is the most deluxe, with running water, bedding, and a full kitchen; it sleeps 12 and costs $190 per night. Cabins 2–9 are more primitive and sleep five, and the yurts ($90 per night) sleep six. Those wondering how the 3,700-acre Sylvan Lake Fire in June 2021 affected the park should know it could have been much worse. “The fire came down to the lake in two spots, but it really doesn’t look that bad,” Westerberg says. “It’s still very green.” In addition to fishing for trout, overnight visitors can also steal away to the quiet of the forest on the Sneve Gulch Trail, which starts below Cabin 6 and is a two-mile out-and-back.
VAIL, CO
vailmag.com

Beloved Sandwich Shop Sprouts Two Offshoots

You can almost feel it. There are some restaurants that have an aura, an energy, that transcends their four walls. One such spot is Craftsman, Chris Schmidt’s craft sandwich (and more) emporium at Edwards Corner across from the Riverwalk. When the news broke in November that Schmidt was moving the five-year-old concept into the dormant Gore Range Brewery just across the street, into the hopless vacuum left after Crazy Mountain decamped for the Front Range and Bonfire Brewing abruptly shuttered its Eagle taproom, the valley practically cheered: “More good food! More good beer!”
EAGLE, CO
vailmag.com

Summer Water Fun

The Vail Valley landed on the international map because of its snow, sure, but the same water that falls as frozen flakes in winter also fuels summer’s fun. With sky-mirroring alpine lakes, raging rapids, lively public pools, peaceful river floats, and mesmerizing cascades, the challenge here is how to sample it all during the fleeting window of warm weather in the high alpine. Many of the valley’s most intrepid adventurers know this well, of course. Eagle County is home to world-champion rafters, elite anglers, die-hard river surfers, and most importantly, a landscape that supports a dizzying array of water-based activities and a bevy of professional outfitters eager and well-equipped to help you safely enjoy them. So whether you’re seeking glassy solitude on Lake Constantine or the Class V rush of your life in Gore Canyon, this guide to the valley’s quintessential liquid adventures will help you seize and savor the summer—before it slips away.
VAIL, CO
99.9 The Point

This Colorado Mom & Pop BBQ Restaurant Will Blow Your Mind

If you're like me you're always looking for great new food places to try out around town. I get so sick of the same old same so when I find a new place, especially one that's locally owned and operated, with great food, I've gotta tell you about it. I was watching my friend Kathie on Channel 3 last week and she introduced me to Stu, the proud creator and local owner/operator of Stuboy's BBQ, and they had my mouth watering just watching the show so I knew I had to share this hidden Colorado BBQ gem with you.
COLORADO STATE
vailmag.com

Concert Venues Are Amped for Summer

When Owen Hutchinson took over as executive director of the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) in January 2021, the lauded local concert hall in Beaver Creek Village had only a few shows on the schedule for the entire winter. It was a treacherous time in the pandemic, of course, and most of the valley’s entertainment scene had been pared down or shuttered. Hutchinson scrambled to get something on the calendar every week, working around Covid protocols that limited attendance to an audience of 50 to 150—in a theater that seats 530. Renowned bluegrass musician Keller Williams, for example, played six shows over three days in March 2021 to make it all work.
VAIL, CO
vailmag.com

Bravo! Vail Music Festival Rebounds

In mid-March of 2020—the earliest days of the pandemic, when you could see the lights shutting off all across the country and around the world—it was clear that large gatherings were not going to happen. During the summer, Bravo! Vail Music Festival typically hosts four world-class orchestras, one of them international, with hundreds of musicians and about 60,000 people attending events. When we made the decision to cancel the festival in late April, it was devastating, but early on we said, “You know, we’re in the lemonade business right now. We’re going to figure out how to make lemonade out of this.”
VAIL, CO
5280.com

4 Water-Wise Landscape Designs Created Just for Denver-Area Homes

Feeling inspired by the change of season—and the changing climate—to reconsider the plants in your yard and garden? In particular, how much water those varieties soak up when the temperatures soar?. The most practical choice is clear: Swap out moisture-loving plants for less-thirsty xeric options. But selecting the...
DENVER, CO
vailmag.com

Hiking/Biking

The most popular cascade in Eagle County, Booth Falls, reached a tipping point in visitor numbers early in the pandemic, leading the Town of Vail to close trailhead parking last summer and again this season. The falls are popular for good reason—beauty and accessibility—but town and Forest Service officials, not to mention local residents, are worried the trail is being loved to death, with rampant human and dog waste littering the wilderness. You can still visit, but you should ride your bike (there are racks and a bathroom at the trailhead) or leave your car at one of the parking structures in Vail Village or Lionshead and catch a free town shuttle bus (hikevail.net) with frequent service to and from Booth Falls and other popular local trailheads. Better yet, check out one of the valley’s other gorgeous waterfalls, including Piney Falls, 2.9 miles upvalley from Piney River Ranch north of Vail, or Lower Pitkin Falls, 2.75 miles up Pitkin Creek starting in East Vail.
VAIL, CO
9NEWS

Colorado's 104-degree hot springs pool is back

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A popular Colorado hot springs pool that has been delighting visitors since the 1960s is back open after some TLC. Glenwood Hot Springs Resort has reopened its hot Therapy Pool following a four-month closure for renovations and repairs. The pool had not had any significant work since the 60s, the resort said.
COLORADO STATE
vailmag.com

Resort and Town Confront the Fallout of a Terrible Year

Ever since Vail became a world-class destination in the 1960s, the ski resort and the town have been inextricably linked—not just by their shared name, but also by their successes and failures. The relationship between the two entities has ebbed and flowed through the decades, but this past winter marked a tipping point in the eyes of many locals.
VAIL, CO
vailmag.com

Rafting

When rafting first gained popularity in Colorado, local public safety officials deemed the Upper Eagle River too dangerous to run during peak runoff. Eventually, savvy boaters proved them wrong, and the Upper Eagle remains one of the most iconic trips offered by local professional rafting companies. The continuous Class IV stretch of between four and six miles, depending on the put-in, delivers the best bang for your buck close to Vail (which means you don’t have to sit in a van barreling downvalley for an hour). It’s also a lot more intense than most people expect (guests are required to be at least 16 years or older)—especially if conditions are right to include Dowd Chute, a narrow gorge between Minturn and Avon that is known for its cold water and constantly shifting boulders, which keeps it challenging—even for the most experienced guides.
VAIL, CO
Aspen Times

Kaya Williams: Aspen is angry. Cut it out

I am choosing to blame the wind. It must be the gusts that have made everyone so angsty, so frustrated, so ants-in-their-pants annoyed; must be the blowing dusts that have made our eyes and our character so itchy and inflamed. The gales have pushed us so far past the point of don’t-get-mad-get-even that we’ve managed to circle back around to just getting mad.
ASPEN, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy