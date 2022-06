Bryan-College Station, Texas (June 9, 2022)- Bomber bats ran cold for most of the night after coming into the ballgame after having their best offensive performance of the season last night, scoring 15 runs. The Bombers only managed to find one hit through the first eight innings of the game, scoring once in the 3rd inning. After a valiant effort by the Bombers in the bottom of the 9th, scoring four, the Seguin River Monsters held off the comeback and take a 10-5 victory at Edible Field.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO