Norway’s Vestre has some impressive sustainability bona fides. In the first half of the 2010s, it became the world’s first climate-neutral outdoor furniture manufacturer, and it cut its carbon dioxide emissions by approximately two fifths between 2014 and 2016 alone. The company offsets its remaining greenhouse gas emissions by supporting forests in Papua New Guinea, and it even plants a tree for every person who subscribes to its newsletter. Vestre shrunk its carbon footprint even further last Friday when it officially opened The Plus—Vestre’s new factory. The Plus is poised to become the first industrial building to achieve BREEAM Outstanding certification.

