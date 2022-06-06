ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUDIO: Melvv – “Want It”

By Allen Halas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducer Melvv is back with a new track that dropped on Friday, and he welcomes the summertime party on “Want It.”...

Pitchfork

Prince and the Revolution: Live

After only a few months of touring in support of his commercial breakthrough Purple Rain, Prince was eager to move on. Locked into a rigid nightly routine of rehearsing and performing, he grew restless reliving a body of work that, in his mind, he had already perfected. To stave off his growing boredom, he would tweak the show from one stop to the next, shuffling the setlist and dropping in new songs for his band, the Revolution, to learn during soundchecks. In between shows, he’d retreat to a mobile recording system set up on his tour buses, or, time permitting, have a local studio booked during extended layovers. He oversaw Romance 1600, the sophomore album by his percussionist and apprentice Sheila E., from start to finish in these moments of downtime. He also had his own follow-up, Around the World in a Day, completed and ready to go, to the surprise of his band.
Loudwire

The Huge Whitesnake Hit That Was Originally Written for Tina Turner to Use

Whitesnake's self-titled 1987 album marked a pinnacle of commerciality in heavy music as the band climbed the charts and sold out show across the globe on the back of massive hits such as "Here I Go Again" and "Is This Love," the latter of which David Coverdale originally wrote with the intention of handing it to superstar singer Tina Turner to use.
The Independent

The Beatles' White Album tracks, ranked – from Blackbird to While My Guitar Gently Weeps

The Beatles’s self-titled ninth record is known more adoringly by the world as The White Album.If the cover is as simple as they come – a sea of white accompanied by the band’s name imprinted just over halfway down – the tracks it contains are anything but: a compilation of oddities with varying genres that were clearly deemed too extraordinary for the charts (none were released as singles in the UK).The majority of tracks were written in the spring of 1968 when the quartet famously travelled to Rishikesh in India to partake in a course of Transcendental Meditation under the...
NME

Doja Cat shares glitzy visuals for ‘Elvis’ soundtrack contribution ‘Vegas’

Doja Cat has shared the video for her new track ‘Vegas’, which she recorded for the soundtrack of Baz Luhrmann’s new Elvis Presley biopic. The footage, which you can see below, features a cameo by Shonka Dukureh, the singer and actress who plays early rock n roll pioneer Big Mama Thornton in Luhrmann’s Elvis. Thornton’s original version of ‘Hound Dog’ is incorporated into Doja Cat’s new track, and was famously re-recorded by Presley to huge success.
Entertainment
Kerrang

Demi Lovato announces hellish new rock album HOLY FVCK

The time is nigh: Demi Lovato is ready to kickstart their new image and creative direction, and we’re eager to see what the former Disney pop-rocker has in store. You might be surprised by the 29-year-old’s sudden attention to emo, but the grittier scene is something Demi has dabbled in previously as a teen. And now, years later, the artist is reviving their past sound ahead of eighth studio album HOLY FVCK, which is set to have 16 tracks, according to a press release.
Decider.com

‘Mike’: See Trevante Rhodes in Hulu’s Mike Tyson Biopic Trailer

The champ is here! Hulu has released an official trailer for Mike, a series from screenwriter Steve Rogers about the life of the one and only Mike Tyson. It stars Moonlight‘s Trevante Rhodes as Iron Mike, Blackkklansman Laura Harrier as ex-wife Robin Givins, and BMF star Russell Hornsby as Don King. The series premieres on August 25. The streamer describes the series as, “an unauthorized no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson.” And in the trailer, you can see Tyson navigating the turbulent ups and downs of the heavyweight champ’s boxing career and personal life — from becoming a beloved athlete,...
BGR.com

Rumor that Netflix may buy Roku has everyone buzzing, but it makes no sense

If you searched Google this morning for the latest news articles about a juicy bit of gossip that’s electrified the entertainment press courtesy of a report from Insider — the rumor that Netflix might be prepping a bid to buy Roku — don’t be surprised if you feel even more confused after perusing the headlines you see in the search results. “Netflix buying Roku would make a lot of sense,” Fast Company declares. “Why Netflix buying Roku doesn’t make sense,” Yahoo Finance counters.
Pitchfork

Of Montreal Announce New Album Freewave Lucifer F<ck F^ck F>ck, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Of Montreal have announced their new album Freewave Lucifer F<ck F^ck F>ck with a video for their new song “Marijuana’s a Working Woman.” The album is due out July 29 via Polyvinyl. The band has also announced a headlining U.S. tour with support from Locate S,1. Check out the full list of dates and the animated video for “Marijuana’s a Working Woman” below.
CBS News

Beatles exhibit captures the magic behind the music

It was a cultural lightning strike without precedent … a band from working-class Liverpool that conquered the world with its infectious melodies, intricate harmonies, and boundless creativity. In a recording career spanning less than a decade, notes "Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley, The Beatles propelled the humble pop song into the realm of high art, to become the most inventive and influential musical act of their era.
NYLON

Demi Lovato's Pop Punk Album Drops This Summer

Demi Lovato is officially re-entering their pop-punk era. The Grammy-nominated singer just announced their 8th studio album, HOLY FVK, following the success of their 2021 release Dancing With the Devil. According to Lovato, this is their most authentic record yet. The “Cool For The Summer” singer said, “The process of...
Stereogum

Danger Mouse & Black Thought – “Because” (Feat. Joey Bada$$, Russ, & Dylan Cartlidge)

Last month, Danger Mouse and Black Thought announced a new album called Cheat Codes. The project was discussed a long time ago, originally under the title Dangerous Thoughts. It seems the long gestation period worked out well, because lead single “No Gold Teeth” was an exciting first glimpse at the album, landing amongst our favorite songs that week.
