Vail, CO

Lionshead's New Luxury Resort Is a Diner's Haven

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might think Vail doesn’t need yet another luxury hotel, and you might be right. But spin through the revolving doors of the Hythe, a recently debuted Luxury Collection Resort by Marriott in Lionshead, and that thought evaporates. The space, all done up in neutrals and naturals (grays, creams, wood, stone,...

Camping

Sylvan Lake State Park is often called the most beautiful state park in Colorado, and it takes about two seconds to understand why. The 42-acre lake is surrounded by a dense, lush forest (Sylvan means “peaceful, wooded place”) with scenic hillside trails branching off in every direction. Visitor demand has skyrocketed during the pandemic—“We’ve almost doubled our numbers in the last two years,” says park manager Matt Westerberg, who’s worked at Sylvan since 2010—but it’s still possible to nab one of Sylvan’s coveted overnight locations. The park’s campground includes 46 sites and flush toilets ($28 per night, cpwshop.com), and you can also rent one of its nine cabins and three yurts overlooking East Brush Creek. Cabin 1 is the most deluxe, with running water, bedding, and a full kitchen; it sleeps 12 and costs $190 per night. Cabins 2–9 are more primitive and sleep five, and the yurts ($90 per night) sleep six. Those wondering how the 3,700-acre Sylvan Lake Fire in June 2021 affected the park should know it could have been much worse. “The fire came down to the lake in two spots, but it really doesn’t look that bad,” Westerberg says. “It’s still very green.” In addition to fishing for trout, overnight visitors can also steal away to the quiet of the forest on the Sneve Gulch Trail, which starts below Cabin 6 and is a two-mile out-and-back.
VAIL, CO
Kristen Walters

Popular Colorado restaurant closes after 88 years in business

A popular Colorado restaurant that has been serving hungry patrons since the Great Depression will be closing its doors later this month. Founded in 1934, the Bonnie Brae Tavern was a popular restaurant in Colorado for 88 years. However, it will be closing its doors later this month. Ricky Dire, who owns the restaurant with his cousin Michael, said its last day open will be June 25, 2022.
COLORADO STATE
vailmag.com

Hiking/Biking

The most popular cascade in Eagle County, Booth Falls, reached a tipping point in visitor numbers early in the pandemic, leading the Town of Vail to close trailhead parking last summer and again this season. The falls are popular for good reason—beauty and accessibility—but town and Forest Service officials, not to mention local residents, are worried the trail is being loved to death, with rampant human and dog waste littering the wilderness. You can still visit, but you should ride your bike (there are racks and a bathroom at the trailhead) or leave your car at one of the parking structures in Vail Village or Lionshead and catch a free town shuttle bus (hikevail.net) with frequent service to and from Booth Falls and other popular local trailheads. Better yet, check out one of the valley’s other gorgeous waterfalls, including Piney Falls, 2.9 miles upvalley from Piney River Ranch north of Vail, or Lower Pitkin Falls, 2.75 miles up Pitkin Creek starting in East Vail.
VAIL, CO
Vail, CO
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Leadville, CO
Vail, CO
Colorado Lifestyle
9NEWS

Colorado's 104-degree hot springs pool is back

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A popular Colorado hot springs pool that has been delighting visitors since the 1960s is back open after some TLC. Glenwood Hot Springs Resort has reopened its hot Therapy Pool following a four-month closure for renovations and repairs. The pool had not had any significant work since the 60s, the resort said.
COLORADO STATE
vailmag.com

Meet the Sebastian's New Executive Chef

Nestled in the heart of Vail lies the Sebastian Hotel, inside of which sits Leonora, the property’s signature dining room, and Frost, the hotel bar. In February, Kevin Erving was appointed as the new executive chef of both. Erving is no stranger to the valley: He comes to the Sebastian fresh off of a five-year stint at Beano’s Cabin in Beaver Creek, and prior to that, he was the executive chef of Flame at the Four Seasons in Vail Village (which, coincidentally, is just across the street).
VAIL, CO
vailmag.com

Acclaimed Gallerist Expands Brand in Vail

CLad in paint-splattered jeans, a black V-neck T-shirt, and tan canvas flip-flops, Christopher Martin looks more tousled creative than acclaimed gallerist, though he manages to occupy both roles simultaneously with a signature casual flair. Over the course of a career spanning nearly three decades, Martin has achieved success as both an artist and an entrepreneur, making the unconventional choice to represent his own work, and that of other artists, by opening a nationwide network of Christopher Martin–branded galleries that, in December, expanded into the heart of Vail Village.
VAIL, CO
vailmag.com

Summer Water Fun

The Vail Valley landed on the international map because of its snow, sure, but the same water that falls as frozen flakes in winter also fuels summer’s fun. With sky-mirroring alpine lakes, raging rapids, lively public pools, peaceful river floats, and mesmerizing cascades, the challenge here is how to sample it all during the fleeting window of warm weather in the high alpine. Many of the valley’s most intrepid adventurers know this well, of course. Eagle County is home to world-champion rafters, elite anglers, die-hard river surfers, and most importantly, a landscape that supports a dizzying array of water-based activities and a bevy of professional outfitters eager and well-equipped to help you safely enjoy them. So whether you’re seeking glassy solitude on Lake Constantine or the Class V rush of your life in Gore Canyon, this guide to the valley’s quintessential liquid adventures will help you seize and savor the summer—before it slips away.
VAIL, CO
vailmag.com

Rafting

When rafting first gained popularity in Colorado, local public safety officials deemed the Upper Eagle River too dangerous to run during peak runoff. Eventually, savvy boaters proved them wrong, and the Upper Eagle remains one of the most iconic trips offered by local professional rafting companies. The continuous Class IV stretch of between four and six miles, depending on the put-in, delivers the best bang for your buck close to Vail (which means you don’t have to sit in a van barreling downvalley for an hour). It’s also a lot more intense than most people expect (guests are required to be at least 16 years or older)—especially if conditions are right to include Dowd Chute, a narrow gorge between Minturn and Avon that is known for its cold water and constantly shifting boulders, which keeps it challenging—even for the most experienced guides.
VAIL, CO
Germany
5280.com

4 Water-Wise Landscape Designs Created Just for Denver-Area Homes

Feeling inspired by the change of season—and the changing climate—to reconsider the plants in your yard and garden? In particular, how much water those varieties soak up when the temperatures soar?. The most practical choice is clear: Swap out moisture-loving plants for less-thirsty xeric options. But selecting the...
DENVER, CO
vailmag.com

Paddling

Think of Nottingham Lake in downtown Avon as an oasis—one that punches well above its recreational weight. Standup Paddle Colorado (standuppaddlecolorado.com) rents paddleboards ($35/hour), pedal boats ($30/hour), and kayaks ($30/hour) on the lake’s northeast shore. For a different experience, longtime yogi Julie Circo—who has taught yoga “on every pond, lake, and pool in the Eagle Valley”—leads private SUP yoga classes (paddleyogaco.com) on Nottingham Lake and at pools around town. Upvalley, Piney River Ranch (pineyriverranch.com) rents canoes ($40 per hour) and SUPs ($45 per hour), but you can’t make a reservation—it’s first come, first served. Rental includes basic instruction to get you paddling in the right direction, so to speak. And downvalley at Sylvan Lake State Park (cpw.state.co.us), which also doesn’t take reservations, you can rent canoes, kayaks, and SUPs: $25 for four hours, $40 for the entire day. The park has a unique life-jacket program. “We give them out free to anybody who needs them,” says park manager Matt Westerberg. “Grab one from the boat ramp area.” Another tip: get there early on a sunny weekend, when it’s not uncommon to see 60 SUPs on the water. For a sure thing, from June through October you can book a half-day trip to Sylvan Lake with Timberline (timberlinetours.com, $120/guest 13 years and older plus $60 for a board shared with a younger guest), the valley’s only guided stillwater SUP tour, which includes transportation to and from the park, all the gear you’ll need, plus lunch.
EAGLE, CO
Margaret Jackson

New Boulder retail store takes collector from clicks to bricks

(Boulder, Colo.) Online retail Magoo’s Cards, Kicks and Clothing opened its first brick-and-mortar store on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall. Located at 1721 Pearl St., Magoo’s CKC sells collectibles, some of which the owner has accumulated since he was a teenager. Items range from high-end sneakers to sportswear and trading cards.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Largest Ever ‘Buc-ee’s’ Breaks Ground In Johnstown, As Demand For Retail And Housing Grows In Northern Colorado

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – In what could soon be the largest gas station and convenience store in the world, “Buc-ee’s” officially broke ground on a project in Johnstown that will redefine the way people are welcomed to northern Colorado. With a 74,000-square-foot convenience store and 116 gas pumps built into the project design, Buc-ee’s president Beaver Aplin told CBS4 this store will be his company’s largest ever. The project, which has been months in the making, officially broke ground on Tuesday morning. The location, set at the southwest corner of Highway 60 and I-25, promises to change the landscape of Johnstown’s...
JOHNSTOWN, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado to incentivize residents to replace grass lawns with water-saving landscaping

Colorado is planning a program to incentivize residents to replace their grass lawns with landscaping that needs less water to maintain. Signed into law on Wednesday, House Bill 1151 requires the Colorado Water Conservation Board to develop a statewide financial incentive program to inspire voluntary turf replacement for homeowners, local governments and nonprofits.
COLORADO STATE

