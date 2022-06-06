ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Face ID for iPhone will work in landscape in iOS 16

By Emma Roth
The Verge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were a whole lot of exciting announcements that came out of WWDC, but one update Apple didn’t mention onstage is that iOS 16 will bring support for using Face ID in landscape mode. As noted on Apple’s iOS 16 preview...

www.theverge.com

