Every morning, before The City blinks to life, the engine that powers San Francisco’s produce market has already switched into gear. Here, in the predawn light, you will find a collision of life and commerce: the groan of huge trucks hauling in the day’s harvest, merchants barking orders from loading docks and boxes of colorful produce piled high. These are telltale signs you’ve arrived at The SF Market in Bayview, the first stop for much of the region’s fresh produce.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO