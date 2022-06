If you’re mostly just a fan of mainstream American professional wrestling, you probably haven’t heard of AEW‘s newest addition, Rush. When Andrade El Idolo and his assistant Jose sat around a table waiting for another member to join their meeting in a pre-taped segment on Double or Nothing, and a large man in a white suit and long hair walked through the door, you probably didn’t pop and maybe didn’t even know who the man in question was until Excalibur and company said the name “Rush” on commentary. Heck, you maybe didn’t even know how to look up Rush, as the pronunciation – Roosh – is notably different from the Prog Rock band from the ’70s.

WWE ・ 9 HOURS AGO