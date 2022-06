AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! is asking for help from the community to adopt or foster 70 of their shelter animals after Central Texas was placed under a heat advisory. Temperatures in the Austin area are expected to reach highs between 100 and 105 degrees and heat index temperatures up to 108 degrees. With even hotter highs expected on Saturday and Sunday, the National Weather Service may issue excessive heat warnings for the weekend.

