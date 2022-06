Millennials, key to Center City's recent revival, left during the pandemic and may not be so eager to return. Center City saw tremendous progress over the past three decades, becoming a go-to spot for millennials who enjoyed the cultural, professional, and recreational opportunities there. But the pandemic led to yet another statistical round of residential flight to the suburbs, one of a number of population cycles the city has endured. Tom McGrath covered one family’s relo in Philadelphia Magazine.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO