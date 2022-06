Big news has hit the NFL world this morning as it was officially revealed that the Denver Broncos would be sold for the whopping price of $4.65 billion. The team is now going to Rob Walton who just so happens to be the heir to the Walmart fortune. He is an extremely wealthy man who boasts a net worth of $59 billion. Having said that, it's clear that he has the funds to own a franchise like the Broncos, who now hold the record for the largest sale of a sports franchise in the history of the NFL and North American sports.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO