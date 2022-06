Benedict Zapzalka, 86-year-old resident of Little Falls passed away June 2, 2022 at his home in rural Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 6 at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church in Bowlus. A visitation will be held from 2:00-6:00 PM on Sunday, June 5 at the church and from 10:00 AM until the hour of the service on Monday, June 6 at the church in Bowlus. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A Knights of Columbus Council #12604 will pray at 4:00 P.M. with a Parish Prayer said at 5:30 P.M. on Sunday evening at the church.

LITTLE FALLS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO