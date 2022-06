Apple and Google are facing yet another antitrust probe from their old rival, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK. This time, the CMA is calling into question the amount of power the tech giants have over the mobile market. After a year-long investigation, they published their final report (opens in new tab) on the UK’s government website where it’s free for everyone to read. The report is over 350 pages long. If you prefer something more digestible, the CMA also released a shorter version (opens in new tab) that hits on all the key points.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO