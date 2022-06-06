ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSU target, 2024 5-star QB CJ Carr to announce college decision on Thursday

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports

An elite quarterback prospect in the 2024 class will make his college decision later this week, and the Spartans are in the thick of chase.

Five-star quarterback CJ Carr of Saline, Michigan, plans to announce his college commitment on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. Carr is the grandson of longtime Michigan football head coach Lloyd Carr.

Carr is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback and No. 24 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He is also rated as the top player from Michigan.

Michigan State is one of six schools still in the running for Carr. The other five schools are Michigan, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Georgia and LSU.

Notre Dame is the projected front-runner; numerous crystal ball predictions favor the Fighting Irish. But we will find out later this week if the Spartans can grab an elite signal-caller in the 2024 class.

