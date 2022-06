Browns Crew will host an exclusive viewing party for their new music video “100 Mexicanos” releasing on Friday, June 10th. Browns Crew will share their vision for the video which was filmed last year at Mexican Fiesta. Mexican Fiesta is an integral part of our Mexican community in Wisconsin. Their hope for this project is to give the community a sense of pride in seeing themselves and their culture represented in this video. As a special thank you to their fans they have partnered with Paleteria Yayo to give free paletas to all in attendance.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO