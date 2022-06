EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police in Effingham are searching for a suspected bank robber after the man made off with an undisclosed amount of cash Wednesday morning. According to the Effingham Police Department, at approximately 9:25 a.m. a man entered the Land of Lincoln Credit Union located at 1302 Thelma Keller Boulevard and handed a note to the teller demanding money. Police say the man inferred that he had a weapon, but didn’t display one during the robbery.

