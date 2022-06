Hello, my name is Jon. I am addicted to diet soda. Hi, Jon! My addiction can become expensive when in a theme park. Four- or five-dollar soft drinks will hurt your vacation budget. Sure, if you prefer alcoholic beverages, you laugh at the price of soft drinks. However, people, like myself, can rack up a high bill on just soft drinks in a theme park day. At Universal Orlando, the “Coca-Cola Freestyle Souvenir Cups” can ease the monetary pain of soft drink addiction.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO