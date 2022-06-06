ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: ‘Daddy’ Horschel’s Biggest (Littleist) Fans Steal the Show at the Memorial

By Kevin Reid
 4 days ago
Billy Horschel carded a final-round 72 to claim a four-shot victory at the 2022 Memorial Tournament.

After tapping in for par to officially secure his seventh career PGA Tour title, Billy’s children stole the show. His son Axel was particularly fired up, running down his father like Florida Gator cornerback, nearly intercepting his dad’s handshake with Aaron Wise.

It was a fabulous finish to a great tournament.

Watch Billy Horschel’s Fan Club Get Fired Up

