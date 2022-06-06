Ready for their close-up: 37 Hampton Roads teams play in VHSL state quarterfinals Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know.

Maury players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Gloucester 2-1 during Friday's Class 5 Region B soccer championship game at Powhatan Field in Norfolk. Jonathon Gruenke/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Thirty-seven teams from Hampton Roads are set to compete for a coveted Virginia High School League championship in baseball, softball, boys soccer and girls soccer as the quarterfinals begin Tuesday.

Those Hampton Roads teams are spread across five classifications — from the largest schools in Class 6 to the smallest in Class 2.

Here’s what you need to know, along with a look at some of the teams and players worth paying attention to as the tournaments get underway at higher seeds across the state.

Who’s in?

Baseball : Class 5 - Nansemond River, Hickory, Cox, Granby; Class 4 - Grafton, Warhill; Class 3 - Lafayette; Class 2 - Poquoson.

Softball : Class 5 - Granby, Hickory, Kempsville, Nansemond River; Class 4 - Great Bridge, Grafton; Class 3 - Tabb.

Boys soccer : Class 6 - Landstown; Class 5 - Hickory, Kecoughtan, Cox, Menchville; Class 4 - Great Bridge, Smithfield; Class 3 - Tabb, Lafayette; Class 2 - Bruton.

Girls soccer : Class 6 - Kellam, Ocean Lakes; Class 5 - Gloucester, First Colonial, Cox, Maury; Class 4 - Smithfield, Jamestown; Class 3 - Lafayette, York; Class 2 - Poquoson, Bruton.

What’s next ... and where?

The Class 6 and Class 5 semifinals are Friday and Saturday in the Leesburg area. Class 4 and Class 3 teams will head to Fredericksburg for semifinals Friday and Saturday, and Class 2 teams trek to southwest Virginia and the Roanoke area.

Admission

Tickets are $10 per event, plus a $1.50 service charge and available only online through the VHSL’s ticketing partner GoFan. Visit www. gofan.co/VHSL . (Note: there is no ‘m’ in gofan.co)

Baseball

Teams to know

Granby (19-4): The Comets, Class 5 Region B champions, are in the state tournament for the first time since 2007. They are seeking the program’s first state title.

Cox (14-7): The defending Class 5 state champs are back in the state tournament after graduating nine players from last year’s team.

Nansemond River (17-6) : The Warriors, who won a state title in 2016, are trying to bring one home for Mark Stuffel, who is coaching in his last season.

Poquoson (16-3): The Islanders are headed to the state tournament for the 12th time in 25 years. They’re trying to get to their fifth state final in 13 years. Last season they finished as Class 2 runners-up. They last won it in 2010.

Players worth watching

Joe Munitz, Cox: The junior infielder was an all-region pick after batting .452 with 32 runs and 22 stolen bases this season.

Clay Grady, Nansemond River: The senior shortstop batted .465 with 27 runs and 23 RBIs and was second-team All-Tidewater last season.

Neo Klemish, Grafton: The senior leads the Clippers in batting at .352, scored 14 runs and stole 10 bases.

Luke Hanson, Lafayette: The Virginia commit is batting .362 with 24 runs and 17 stolen bases. On the mound, he is 6-1 with a 0.83 ERA and 67 strikeouts.

Maxim Fritts, Poquoson: Fritts 7-1 on the mound this season and has given up just three earned runs in 53⅓ innings.

Softball

Teams to know

Nansemond River (19-3): The Warriors, Region B champs, take on Hickory (16-5-1) in a Southeastern District rematch. They met during the regular season at Nansemond River, and Hickory won 9-2.

Kempsville (20-2): The Chiefs are back in the state tournament for the first time since 2018. Kempsville meets Granby (17-4), which is making the program’s first state tournament appearance.

Great Bridge (20-4): The Wildcats got home runs from CC Taylor, Quinn Thompson and Hannah Higgins (grand slam) in their 12-11 win over Grafton for the region title. Great Bridge enters with eight consecutive victories.

Players worth watching

Destiny Harris and Cam Hamilton, Granby: Those two Comets have hit eight home runs apiece this season.

Bri Jones, Makayla Boone and Morgan Sutton, Kempsville: Are all hitting better than .370, while their senior teammates — Lily Swack, Emily Tucker and Savannah Jaecks — have each committed to play in college next year.

Boys soccer

Teams to know

Landstown (12-1-3): The Eagles have played eight games decided by one goal or ended in a draw, and that close-game experience could prove vital in the state tournament.

Menchville (14-1-1): The Class 5 Region B champions haven’t lost since March and look to keep that streak alive in their first game against a Beach District opponent.

Great Bridge (13-3-1): Emerging from a stacked region as champion, the Wildcats have regained their defensive prowess so prominent in the early season.

Tabb (16-1-0): The Tigers have scored three or more goals in their past eight games, and their only defeat this season came in late April.

Players worth watching

Gavin Page, Hickory: An explosive midfielder whose athleticism can catch opponents off guard.

Aaron Deans, Cox: The ODU commit returned from injury late in the season and has been a boon for the defense.

Onesime Muepu, Smithfield: A stylish midfielder with the technical ability to create space and scoring chances.

Damien Jackson, Menchville: The powerful and fast outside back can change the game in a blink.

Girls soccer

Teams to know

First Colonial (15-1-1): The defending Class 5 state champion is rolling again, scoring four goals or more in three region playoff games.

Kellam (16-1-0): Winners of six straight, the Knights have also recorded 15 shutouts.

Smithfield (17-1-0): Since their only defeat on April 22, the Packers have matched a high-powered offense with a lockdown defense.

Maury (10-4-2): The surprise of the playoffs, Maury won Class 5 Region B as the No. 4 seed, knocking off favorites Menchville and Gloucester.

Players worth watching

Sydney and Skylar Miller, First Colonial: The stellar sophomore twins instantly pop on the pitch and control much of what makes the Patriots successful.

Katie Lutz, Smithfield: A first-team All-Tidewater pick last year as a sophomore, Lutz continues to power the Packers.

Brooke Potter, Lafayette: The Wake Forest signee and senior forward has delivered when the Rams need it most.

Chloe Limbach, Kellam: Providing a boost in her return from injury in May, the VCU signee hopes to push Kellam to its first state final since 2017.

What about tennis?

Another 10 Hampton Roads teams competed in state semifinals Monday. The team finals are Thursday, while individual competition is set from Thursday through Saturday.

— Compiled by Jami Frankenberry, Ray Nimmo, Marty O’Brien and Larry Rubama