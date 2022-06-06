ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holliday, Barham vie in new district

By Scott Cousins
 4 days ago
ALTON - Long-time Madison County Board member Michael "Doc" Holliday is being challenged by Abe Barham in the June 28 primary in the new 8 th District. Because of the census, board boundaries have been redrawn, and three county board seats are being...

The Telegraph

Remote voting starts June 13 in county

EDWARDSVILLE — Remote voting begins Monday in Madison County for the June 28 primary, according to Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza. Early voting continues through June 27 for Election Day; registered voters may vote Monday through Friday at all early voting sites and Saturday and Sunday at designated locations.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Lower county food truck fee proposal doesn't advance

EDWARDSVILLE - Efforts have stalled to lower the permit fees paid by food trucks in Madison County. The Finance Committee this week discussed a resolution to lower the fee for mobile food service establishments (food trucks) by $200 from $375, but it failed for lack of a motion. Madison County Board Member and Finance Chair Chris Guy, R-Maryville, noted the Health Department Committee on June 3 voted 4-1 to lower the fee. The county board is scheduled to discuss the issue at its Wednesday meeting at 5 p.m.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Alton discusses Amphitheater control Wednesday

Aldermen want more control over what happens at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. At Monday's committee of the whole meeting, aldermen deferred action on a motion to amend the city code. If approved, the commission would require permission from the council to enter into contracts, leases, licensing agreements and other binding commitments. At Wednesday's city council meeting, Alton Amphitheater Commission Chair Dan Herkert was shocked at the proposal. "If there were major issues with the operation of the amphitheater, it would seem highly unlikely that partners in the business community would continue to invest year after year," Herkert said.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Solar array advancing in Alton

ALTON - After a year and a half, the solar array project in Alton is getting off the ground. In March 2021, under the leadership of former Mayor Brant Walker, the city announced a partnership with Ameresco to construct a 40-acre solar array at the northwest corner of Alby Street and Industrial Drive. The large, flat area is known locally as the Old Alton Landfill. Because the site is a former landfill, the land cannot be dug into and concrete pads will have to be poured to level out the area for the planned solar array.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Three years later, work still not set on Riverview Drive

ALTON - Work has yet to begin on Riverview Drive repairs more than three years after problems were discovered. At Wednesday's city council meeting, aldermen deferred a motion to accept a design bill proposal by GeoStabilization International, based in Commerce City, Colorado, to begin Phase 1 of the reconstruction of the roadway to the next Committee of the Whole meeting planned June 20.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Clanton selected by Birth to Five

SPRINGFIELD — Birth to Five Illinois has named Keppen Clanton as a regional council manager for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey and Macoupin counties. The new statewide regional and community system advocates for programs serving children from birth through age 5 by embracing principles of community ownership, racial equity, and parent voice.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Tanks removed in Alton

ALTON — Three underground fuel tanks are being removed from a job site in Alton as part of environmental clean-up work. The removal of the tanks at at 443 East Broadway in Alton is being conducted under the supervision of an inspector from the Illinois State Fire Marshals Office. The agency has a division devoted to overseeing the installation and safe removal of underground fuel tanks.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Wykoff joins law firm

EDWARDSVILLE — The Gori Law Firm has added attorney Katie Wykoff to the firm's Medicare and liens division. Prior to joining The Gori Law Firm, Wykoff was a prosecutor at the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for 12 years. She specialized in felony cases involving reckless homicide and aggravated DUI counseling death/great bodily harm.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Two buildings on Godfrey Road to come down

GODFREY - Two lonely building set to come down shortly. At the Godfrey Finance Committee meeting Tuesday night, trustees discussed a motion to approve two site readiness grants to Eastland Properties, LLC of St. Louis to demolish two buildings at 5601 Godfrey Road and 5605 Godfrey Road. The grants would be wort $10,000 for each building. In Oct. 2021, Eastland Properties asked the Godfrey village board if it could purchase Halloran Auto Sales, 5601 Godfrey Road. the company wants to purchase the Halloran site to access a parcel behind the building that is connected to the McDonald's property in order to build a new business.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Coffee show work starts in Bethalto

John Badman|The Telegraph Plumbers were preparing pipes inside the foundation for a new Scooter's Coffee under construction at the corner of Prairie and Illinois 140 in Bethalto Thursday. The busy corner once had a gas station but it had gone unused for a long time. Scooter's currently has a location in Glen Carbon and one nearing completion in Jerseyville. The coffee company is a national franchise with more than 300 locations in 20 states. (John Badman)
BETHALTO, IL
St. Louis American

Reed resigns in disgrace following indictment

One of the most tumultuous weeks in St. Louis political history has closed following the resignations of Lewis Reed, former Board of Aldermen. president, and former Aldermen John Collins-Muhammad and Jeffrey Boyd. The three were indicted on May 25, 2022 on federal bribery charges, and the indictments were unsealed last...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

As Juneteenth nears, St. Louis organizations call for reparations

Residents living in some majority Black neighborhoods in St. Louis have a 18-year lower life expectancy than residents of majority white neighborhoods less than 10 miles away, a regional health study found. For over a century, Black St. Louis residents have experienced housing policies and development strategies that have trapped generations in segregated and disinvested neighborhoods, […] The post As Juneteenth nears, St. Louis organizations call for reparations appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Scholarship award winners will be honored Sunday

ALTON - The June Memorial Service/Scholarship Awards Program of the Elijah P. Lovejoy Memorial will be held on Sunday, June 12 at the Lovejoy Gravesite in Alton City Cemetery at 1205 E. 5th St. The gravesite is located behind the Lovejoy Monument. The program begins at 4 p.m. The scholarship awards will be presented by Lovejoy Board members Renee Bauer, Mary Buckley and Dr. Brian Saenz. The highlight of the program will be the presentation of scholarships to six 2022 graduates of Alton High School. The Elijah P. Lovejoy Memorial Scholarship was first awarded in 1954. This year it will be presented to Kamren Mason-El. She will receive $25,000 total during the four years of her college education. In 2019 the Lovejoy Memorial established the "Original Three Scholarship" in memory of its founders Jesse Lundun Cannon, James M. Bailey, Sr. and Rev. Joseph A. Brewer. This scholarship will be awarded to Sophia Kumagai. She will receive $9,000 total during the four years of her college education. Julian Caffey, Olivia Collins, Noah Hardin and Isis Rounds will each receive a one-time Academic Achievement Award Scholarship of $3,000.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

St. Louis resident charged with identity theft

A St. Louis resident was charged with three felonies by Madison County on Wednesday. Kennetta E. Darby, 63, was charged with identity theft, a Class 1 felony, offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony, and forgery, a Class 3 felony. The case was presented by the East Alton Police Department.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Christner, Dunsing honored by Rotary

Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club President Steve Schwartz has presented the William  E. Moyer Vocational Arts and Science Scholarships to Bryce Christner and Brandon Dunsing at Lewis & Clark Community College.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Sewer work closing 9th Street

ALTON — Illinois American Water has announced that, starting June 13, 9th Street in Alton will be closed from east of the Alby Street intersection east to George Street as part of the sewer separation project.
ALTON, IL
