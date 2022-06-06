ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWDC 2022: Apple's Silicon chips bring Macs into AAA gaming

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is finally setting itself up as a AAA gaming contender with its M1 and M2 Silicon chips along with its Metal suite of developer tools. The Metal 3 and MetalFX Upscaling tools will allow developers to optimize graphics, textures, frame rates, and loading times for the M1 and M2 architectures,...

