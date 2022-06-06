Street Closure--Felland Road
Beginning at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Monday, June 13, Felland Road will be closed to thru traffic between Bridle Way and Commercial Avenue for street construction related to Jannah Village Phase 2.
The work within Felland Road and the related closure is expected to last for approximately two months—until mid-August.
Construction plans are located here:
Direct any questions to the contact person listed.
Contacts
- Tom Mohr, City Traffic Engineering, 608-267-8725, tmohr@cityofmadison.com
- Al Hornung, Capitol Underground, 608-370-4161, ahornung@capitolunderground.com
