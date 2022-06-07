Video: Bear breaks into car for food in Jackson

BARNSTEAD, N.H. — Barnstead police said Friday night they are looking for an armed robbery suspect. Security footage shows a man with his face covered entering a convenience store and pointing a gun at a clerk, demanding money from him. Police said the suspect escaped the 72 Suncook Valley...
CONCORD, N.H. — Investigators said Thursday they have identified the owner of a vehicle being sought in connection with the shooting deaths of a Concord couple, and they have determined the owner is not involved in the case. Earlier this month, officials investigating the deaths of Stephen and Wendy...
Portland police say a student on board a bus was wearing a tactical vest and carrying rifle magazines that turned out to be for an airsoft rifle. Police said the student was on board a bus traveling from Scarborough to Baxter Academy around 8 a.m. Thursday. The bus driver alerted the school after the student was seen donning a black tactical vest with the magazines attached. The school then called 911.
Three cars including one that rolled over onto its side closed down Route 101 in Hampton during the Thursday afternoon commute. State Police said that a preliminary investigation showed the driver of a car lost control in the eastbound lanes around 4:20, and hit a second vehicle while flipping on its side. The second vehicle made minor contact with a third vehicle, according to police.
“She was able to save Elyssa and hand her off to a fishing boat that came over to help, but drowned trying to save her son Mason." First responders have switched to a recovery operation in looking for a 6-year-old boy who went missing after he entered the Merrimack River, and whose mother died trying to save him.
Deputies say two people are facing charges after an investigation into animals who were not taken care of appropriately in the town of Bristol. According to a news release, on June 2 around 8:45 a.m. deputies executed a search warrant on Route 64 after several complaints were received about the poor living conditions for animals at that location.
Lebanon, NH — On Wednesday, a shuttle bus parked outside of the Emergency Department of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center was stolen. Lebanon Police and surrounding agencies were informed of the theft, and the bus was located traveling on Interstate-91 in Vermont. Vermont authorities tried to stop the vehicle, however, were unable to. Shortly after, the bus was located but had been abandoned.
NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A man who was put on escape status from a Department of Corrections transitional housing unit was struck and killed by a car on a New Hampshire highway, state police said. Roland Labbe, 67, was a pedestrian who was struck on the southbound Everett Turnpike...
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A 6-year-old boy is currently missing, and another person is dead following an incident on the Merrimack River, Thursday. “A mother and father and their four children, were believed to be fishing on Deer Island in Newburyport when two children allegedly entered the Merrimack River,” according to Newburyport police and fire officials. Officials say the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m.
On June 1, the New Hampshire Department of Corrections placed minimum-security resident, 66-year-old Roland J. Labbe on ESCAPE status, after he failed to return to the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit. Labbe had been incarcerated for aggravated felonious sexual assault and kidnapping of an individual under 18 years old. On Wednesday...
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police have issued a warning about a man who has been exposing himself and following women in Portland. Over the last week, Portland Police say there have been at least four reports about a man exposing himself and exhibiting lewd behavior in area parks and trails. There...
A Vermont man was killed in a single-car crash on Route 3 in Stewartstown, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, state police said. Levi C. Brooks, 24, of Beecher Falls, Vermont, was driving north when his car, a 2008 Saab 9-5, hit a bank and went airborne. After hitting several trees, the car landed on its side in a brook, police said.
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester rollover crash that left one seriously injured is being investigated, according to New Hampshire State Police. According to officials, Fabricio Defaria, 40, of Holliston, Massachusetts, was ejected from his truck after colliding with the back of a disabled Subaru and veering off the roadway. Defario’s injuries were said to be “serious but non-life threatening” in a statement by state police.
A construction accident left two workers critically hurt at a marina and restaurant in Naples, Maine, on Tuesday, officials said. The workers were securing part of the roof of a shed when the roof broke off the building, hitting and trapping the two workers, according to the Naples Marina. Other...
AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive search is underway along the Merrimack River for a missing 6-year-old boy, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Whittier Bridge Thursday evening after receiving a report for five people in the water. The Coast Guard said that four have been recovered.
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who last week walked away from a halfway house in Manchester was struck and killed Wednesday night on the Everett Turnpike, police said. State police said a pedestrian on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua was killed when he was struck by a car shortly before 11 p.m. at exit 6. The man was identified as Roland Labbe, 67.
NASHUA, N.H. — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Nashua. Details are limited, but officers say it happened sometime Saturday morning on Amherst Street neat exit 8. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department.
City Marshal Mark Murray reports that the Chain Bridge is closed to traffic in both directions until further notice due to ongoing incident response in the area. Chain Bridge is expected to be closed to traffic until midnight at least. Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route until further notice.
DUBLIN, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s newest historical highway marker recounts a generations-old tale of a 3-year-old girl who became lost in the woods and was guarded by a bear. The marker in Warren pays tribute to “Sarah Whitcher’s Story” by Elizabeth Yates. The marker...
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
