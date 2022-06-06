Josh Peck and Paige O'Brien Expecting Baby No. 2

Watch: Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Getting MARRIED TONIGHT!. From the bottom of Britney Spears' broken heart... came a beautiful love story with Sam Asghari. Over the years, the pop star has experienced several breakups in the spotlight, including her highly publicized splits with exes Justin Timberlake and Kevin Federline. However, those relationships have led her to find an enduring romance with Sam, who she first met while filming her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016. Even when the Britney was in the middle of a highly publicized legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, over the termination of her 13-year conservatorship, the fitness model was right by her side and supporting the singer every step of the way.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO