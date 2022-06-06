ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Peck and Paige O'Brien Expecting Baby No. 2

This How I Met Your Father star is becoming a father of two!. Josh Peck and wife Paige O'Brien revealed they are expecting their second child together in an Instagram post on June 5. The photo featured Paige posing with...

