ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis doesn’t blame Abbott, despite ‘egregiously unsanitary’ conditions at infant formula plant

By Michael Moline
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZslPt_0g2IXNUe00

A mother holding a newborn. Credit: Getty Images

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

Gov. Ron DeSantis blamed the Biden administration for the shortage of infant formula within the United States, suggesting manufacturer Abbott Laboratories, in Michigan, was blameless in a plant shutdown that left parents scrambling to provide nourishment for their babies.

The governor addressed the matter during a news conference in Jacksonville as another of the supply chain problem holding back the U.S. economy.

“We’re now seeing this massive problem with the baby formula over the last few months,” he said.

“They shut down Abbott’s plant. I don’t think Abbott even did anything wrong. And they were really slow to bring that to a conclusion,” DeSantis said of federal health regulators.

“Now, I think the plant’s going back, but it’s been a total disaster with that. It’s been very difficult for a lot of mothers to be able to get the infant formula that they need.”

The Florida Phoenix’s Washington D.C. bureau has been writing stories about the infant formula shortage and the hearings in Congress about the crisis. The information from the D.C. bureau states:

FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, the head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, told Congress in late May that he’s found no evidence of intentional delay or malfeasance within the agency — though it took months to act on a whistleblower report of what he called “egregiously unsanitary” conditions at an infant formula plant in Michigan.

Califf said the agency’s response “was too slow and there were decisions that were suboptimal along the way.” He also told lawmakers there was a “lack of coordination” regarding the whistleblower report the FDA received in October 2021.

Infant. Credit: Wikipedia.

Members of Congress have repeatedly criticized the FDA for its slow response to reports of unsanitary conditions at the Abbott Laboratories manufacturing facility in Sturgis, Michigan, where Cronobacter was detected during an inspection earlier this year.

The current infant formula shortage began in mid-February after Abbott Laboratories issued a recall of products produced at the Sturgis, facility.

In the five months leading up to the plant shutdown, the FDA received a whistleblower report about unsanitary conditions at the facility, four infants became ill with Cronobacter infections, with at least two of them dying, and an FDA inspection of the facility in late January found several violations.

Among the issues at the Abbott infant formula facility were:

  • Standing water.
  • Cracks in key equipment that could have allowed bacterial contamination to persist.
  • Leaks in the roof.
  • Previous citations for inadequate hand-washing.
  • Bacteria growing from multiple sites.
  • “A disappointing lack of attention to the culture of safety.”

In a press statement last month, Abbott entered into a “consent decree with (the) U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Sturgis, Mich., plant; agreement creates pathway to reopen facility.”

Boost for first responders

DeSantis scheduled his news conference at a Jacksonville fire-rescue station ostensibly to highlight $10 million in the state budget that takes effect on July 1 to provide Florida’s urban search and rescue teams with updated equipment, maintenance costs, and training.

These were the crews from around the state that responded to last year’s Surfside condominium collapse, which killed 98 people.

Hurricane season opened last week and has already produced its first tropical storm, named Alex , which developed after a tropical system dumped as much as 11 inches of rain on South Florida and then moved over the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted above-average storm activity this year — for the seventh year in a row.

“Honestly, these predictions — you don’t know either way,” DeSantis said.

“Just assume we’re going to have hurricanes. I mean, I think that’s the best way to do it. Be prepared and if we end up not getting a significant amount, then great. But just assume that you’re going to have to deal with this throughout the hurricane season,” he said.

Florida Phoenix editor Diane Rado contributed to this report.

The post DeSantis doesn’t blame Abbott, despite ‘egregiously unsanitary’ conditions at infant formula plant appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

Appeals court sides with DeSantis on elimination of Black-access North FL congressional district

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A court order issued Friday means that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional redistricting plan, which dismantles a North Florida district likely to elect a Black candidate, will be used for this year’s primary and general elections, at least for now. The unsigned order from Florida’s First District Court of Appeal dissolved Circuit Judge Layne Smith’s injunction […] The post Appeals court sides with DeSantis on elimination of Black-access North FL congressional district appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis to dangerous gun ‘nut jobs’: ‘You’re not going to walk out of there alive’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that he prefers to target gun “lunatics” rather than gun rights to prevent mass shootings. During a news conference he called in Fort Myers Beach to highlight his environmental record, the governor replied to a reporter’s question about guns by seeming to lament the closure of large mental hospitals decades […] The post DeSantis to dangerous gun ‘nut jobs’: ‘You’re not going to walk out of there alive’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Under fire from Congress, FDA chief says baby formula shortage will improve soon

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — U.S. Food and Drug Commissioner Robert Califf told Congress Thursday that the infant formula shortage will likely begin to improve in the coming days, though he declined to explain to unhappy lawmakers why his agency didn’t act sooner on a whistleblower report that detailed safety issues at an Abbott Laboratories facility in Michigan. […] The post Under fire from Congress, FDA chief says baby formula shortage will improve soon appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Infant formula stockpile for the U.S. suggested by FDA chief

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. government should consider creating a stockpile of infant formula to avoid the possibility of future shortages, the head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration told a Senate committee on Thursday. Commissioner Robert Califf said during his third hearing on Capitol Hill about the months-long shortage that his agency and lawmakers […] The post Infant formula stockpile for the U.S. suggested by FDA chief appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
Florida Phoenix

FDA chief cites ‘egregiously unsanitary’ conditions at Michigan baby formula plant

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration told Congress on Wednesday that he’s found no evidence of intentional delay or malfeasance within the agency — though it took months to act on a whistleblower report of what he called “egregiously unsanitary” conditions at an infant formula plant in Michigan. FDA Commissioner […] The post FDA chief cites ‘egregiously unsanitary’ conditions at Michigan baby formula plant appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
MICHIGAN STATE
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Florida Phoenix

Florida’s courts moving quickly in fight over Gov. DeSantis’ congressional map

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The state’s courts are moving toward a quick decision about whether to allow Gov. Ron DeSantis to dismember Congressional District 5, a North Florida seat designed to allow Black people in Florida’s old plantation and sharecropping belt to send one of their own to Congress. In a brief filed Thursday with the Florida First District […] The post Florida’s courts moving quickly in fight over Gov. DeSantis’ congressional map appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis’ silence on Texas school murders fits a pattern, his critics contend

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis has not shied away from commenting on national and international controversies. China, Venezuela, our southern border — he’ll opine at great length and ferocity. About the mass murder this week in Uvalde, Texas — where an 18-year-old shot to death 19 small kids and two teachers — he has uttered not a […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ silence on Texas school murders fits a pattern, his critics contend appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
UVALDE, TX
Florida Phoenix

Congress, White House scramble to ease baby formula shortage

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Both the Biden administration and Congress moved Wednesday to try to relieve a national infant formula shortage, as the White House invoked the Defense Production Act and the U.S. House approved $28 million for the Food and Drug Administration. President Joe Biden said he would use the law to address the formula shortage, requiring suppliers […] The post Congress, White House scramble to ease baby formula shortage appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
AGRICULTURE
Florida Phoenix

Crist promises to protect abortion access through executive order, but there could be a hurdle

Quality Journalism for Critical Times U.S. Rep Charlie Crist, who is running for the Democratic nominee in the 2022 gubernatorial election, said he would use an executive order on of the first day of his term to protect Floridians’ access to abortion. “When I get elected for governor, I want all women in Florida to understand that if this continues […] The post Crist promises to protect abortion access through executive order, but there could be a hurdle appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

As the nation’s body count continues to mount, the NRA and its acolytes party on

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Despite what the braying anti-Roe Right wants you to think, America is not pro-life. This country is pro-death. Fetuses and firearms: that’s what makes America America — that and the ability of an 18 year-old to buy military grade weapons. At least 21 shot dead in Uvalde, Texas; 10 shot dead in Buffalo, N.Y.; a […] The post As the nation’s body count continues to mount, the NRA and its acolytes party on appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infant Formula#U S Economy#Politics State
Florida Phoenix

FL First Lady attempts to arm students with ‘the facts’ in anti-drug initiative, but will it work?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times At a high school in Central Florida Thursday, First Lady Casey DeSantis’ spoke at the first iteration of a set of school assemblies statewide aimed at encouraging kids not to use drugs and why, as a part of her ongoing anti-drug initiative. Keep in mind that there have been other anti-drug campaigns in the past, […] The post FL First Lady attempts to arm students with ‘the facts’ in anti-drug initiative, but will it work? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

COVID vaccine for kids under 5 could be available as soon as June 21

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is preparing to ship out to the states millions of COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 in the coming weeks, likely ending months of waiting for parents and caregivers. White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha said Thursday that if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorizes emergency use of […] The post COVID vaccine for kids under 5 could be available as soon as June 21 appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis signs 2022-23 state budget, slicing $3 billion in vetoes, while dissing President Biden

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the 2022-23 state budget of $109.9 billion on Thursday, slashing $3.1 billion in line-item vetoes from the original document approved by the Legislature in the spring. The governor acknowledged some “pork” in the hefty budget, often labeled pork barrel projects, turkeys, or local budget items that bring home the bacon for […] The post DeSantis signs 2022-23 state budget, slicing $3 billion in vetoes, while dissing President Biden appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

By focusing only on ‘resilience,’ Florida’s governor ignores climate change’s deadly heat

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida tends to be a pretty lively place. Just look at all our crowded beaches, highways, stadia, hockey rinks, racetracks, bars, restaurants, casinos, and, sometimes, hospital ERs. You may be surprised to hear that we’ve also got lots of amazing dead spots too — in other words, graves. The most famous one is the Key […] The post By focusing only on ‘resilience,’ Florida’s governor ignores climate change’s deadly heat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Florida Phoenix

National, international officials urge gun control policies after Uvalde, but FL still quiet

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A week after the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, national and international officials are reflecting on what to do about gun policies, but Florida is still quiet on adding more restrictions. At the state-level, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has once again called for a special legislative session to pass additional gun ownership regulation […] The post National, international officials urge gun control policies after Uvalde, but FL still quiet appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Black rifles are the favorite of mass shooters. To save lives, these guns have to go

Quality Journalism for Critical Times We must ban the black rifles. It’s the only way to stop the epidemic of mass killings in America, where the favored weapon of the gunmen (and they are nearly all men) is the AR-15 and its variants, assault weapons collectively known as “black rifles.” Yet the National Rifle Association and a chorus of conservatives are […] The post Black rifles are the favorite of mass shooters. To save lives, these guns have to go appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
UVALDE, TX
Florida Phoenix

Health care providers sue FL over 15-week abortion law that starts July 1

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Less than two months after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, Florida health care providers have filed a lawsuit against the measure. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Leon County Circuit Court in Tallahassee, want to block the ban that goes into effect July 1. The […] The post Health care providers sue FL over 15-week abortion law that starts July 1 appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Federal appeals court hobbles DeSantis’ attack on social media companies; cites First Amendment

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis was certain in his faith that a federal appeals court would side with him on his attempt to punish social media companies that he accuses of censoring conservative voices. On Monday that court — the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit — let him down. It decided against him on […] The post Federal appeals court hobbles DeSantis’ attack on social media companies; cites First Amendment appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy