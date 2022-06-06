ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN Associated Press
The former top leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group and other members have been charged with seditious conspiracy for what federal prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory, authorities said Monday.

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio , the former Proud Boys chairman, and four others linked to the group are charged in the latest indictment against them. All five were previously charged with different conspiracy counts.

BACKGROUND: Proud Boys leader charged with conspiracy in Capitol riot

Tarrio, the group’s top leader, wasn’t in Washington, D.C., when the riot erupted on Jan. 6, 2021. Police arrested Tarrio in Washington two days before the riot and charged him with vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during a protest in December 2020. Tarrio was released from jail on Jan. 14 after serving his five-month sentence for that case.

The new riot-related indictments against Proud Boys members are among the most serious filed so far, but they aren’t the first of their kind.

Eleven members or associates of the anti-government Oath Keepers militia group, including its founder and leader Stewart Rhodes, were indicted in January on seditious conspiracy charges in the Capitol attack.

More than three dozen people charged in the Capitol siege have been identified by federal authorities as Proud Boys leaders, members or associates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xNYHt_0g2IXDfO00

