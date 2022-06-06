ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

‘There’s no remorse’: Teen arrested in Canada after threatening mass shooting at West Palm Beach Pride Month event

By Angie DiMichele, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HPJ5o_0g2IWz3l00
A 17-year-old boy living in Canada was making threats in an online chatroom to shoot people at the annual Pride on the Block and was taken into custody in Canada, West Beach Police said Monday. South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

People celebrating Pride Month and the LGBTQ+ community at a block party on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach were on edge after police said a teenager threatened to carry out a mass shooting at the event Sunday.

A 17-year-old boy living in Canada was making threats in an online chatroom to shoot people at the annual Pride on the Block and was taken into custody in Canada, West Beach Police said Monday.

The teen, whose name was not released, is awaiting extradition to Palm Beach County, Deputy Chief Rick Morris said at a news conference alongside representatives from the LGBTQ+ organizations Transpire Help and the Compass Community Center. It is not immediately clear whether the teen is a Canadian or U.S. citizen.

The teen, while in a chatroom Sunday morning on the platform Omegle, waved a gun on video and said he lived in Palm Beach County. Morris said investigators believed he lived locally because the teen “knew the area very well” and named the block address he was planning to shoot up.

The Miami Police Department first saw the video where the teen “made anti-LGBTQ+ comments” and alerted West Palm Beach Police about 10 a.m. Sunday, officials said. The event started at 1 p.m. and ended at 11 p.m., according to the event’s website.

“There was evidence that he had intimate knowledge of the event, the locale, down to the street name and block number,” West Palm Beach Police spokesperson Mike Jachles said. “He said that he was in Palm Beach County. So we had to act on this.”

Canadian Police took the gun the teen held in the video and found messages in the chat room “filled with anti-gay hatred and expletives,” Jachles said.

Police were on high alert at Sunday’s event after the threat and two recent mass shootings: One at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y. where a gunman targeted a predominantly Black community and killed 10 Black people at a supermarket and one at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers.

The 2016 mass shooting that left 49 people dead at the LGBTQ+ Pulse nightclub in Orlando lingered in the back of everyone’s minds, Morris said. Specialty units, SWAT and undercover officers were in the crowd Sunday looking out for any potential threats.

Donna Weinberger, founder of Transpire Help which hosted the event, said the event went on without a problem.

Authorities took the teen into custody early Monday morning. He is being held in Canada and has been charged there with threats to commit a mass shooting, police said. Charges in Florida are pending.

“There’s no remorse, and he is a threat. That I can say comfortably,” Morris said.

Comments / 5

Kimi Ewing-Leo
4d ago

Gr8 Tag Team Work!Miami-Wpb-Canada!!! We don’t play!Every Human Being Matters

Reply
6
Related
cw34.com

Teen missing in West Palm beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old teen. Police say London Gordon, 15, was last seen on June 9 near North Tamarind Avenue in West Palm Beach. She is 5'2" tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
tripsavvy.com

I Tried Brightline, the High-Speed Train Set to Connect Disney to Miami

Even the most passionate American rail enthusiast will concede that stateside train carriers have much to be desired compared to the hyper-modern, Tokyo-style bullet trains found in other parts of the world. But Florida's Brightline, a high-speed, inter-city train currently linking Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, may finally be the solution Americans have been waiting for.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Orlando, FL
City
West Palm Beach, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
cw34.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is starting off the weekend with extra cash in their pocket. The Florida Lottery says someone picked up a winning Fantasy 5 ticket on Thursday worth more than $58,000. The lucky person bought the ticket at the Publix store on Southern...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Salon

"Parental rights" fan DeSantis threatens to sic child services on parents taking kids to drag shows

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference held at the Cox Science Center & Aquarium on June 08, 2022 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican who has sought to brand himself as a champion of "parental rights," on Wednesday floated the notion that he might order the state's child protective services to investigate parents who take their kids to drag shows.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It’s almost like it’s out of Mad Max’: Delray Beach trying to combat surge in dirt bikes and loud engine revving

Downtown Delray Beach keeps surging in popularity with dozens of trendy restaurants and bars. But city officials and police are grappling with a pair of growing complaints by Atlantic Avenue: the deafening sound from motorcycles loudly revving their engines and packs of riders speeding through nearby neighborhoods on dirt bikes and ATVs. That’s left the city looking for ways to combat the ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Mass Shootings#Black People#Lgbtq#Canadian
BOCANEWSNOW

RISING RENT: Tell Us Your Rent Story In Boca Raton, Delray Beach

How Much Is Your Rent Rising In South Palm Beach County? We Want To Know Which Apartments, Landlords Are Out Of Control… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Is your rent rising to outrageous levels? Is your landlord or apartment management company doubling or even […] The article RISING RENT: Tell Us Your Rent Story In Boca Raton, Delray Beach appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wflx.com

Florida lawmaker denounces West Palm Beach ‘drag show for kids’

A Florida lawmaker plans to propose legislation that would punish parents who take their children to drag shows. State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, made the announcement Monday on Twitter in response to last weekend's Pride-themed event in West Palm Beach. Sabatini, who is running for Congress, said he intends to...
WSVN-TV

PBSO search for suspect that threw dog over fence

(WSVN) - The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of throwing a dog over a fence. According to police, a volunteer at the Tri-County Animal Rescue in Boca Raton found the dog along the fence line on the north side of the animal rescue’s property, Wednesday morning.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida synagogues provide teen leadership program

Synagogues in South Florida are providing the Solomon Leadership Program to teens. The program selects teens who volunteer in their local community, school or house of worship, or otherwise demonstrate their future leadership potential. Each session focuses in depth on one of the program’s Eight Pillars of Leadership. The Palm Beach Chapter at Palm Beach Synagogue, the program’s flagship ...
AVENTURA, FL
Click10.com

Surveillance video shows fiery Miami crash that killed Lamborghini driver

MIAMI – One person is dead and another was taken the hospital after a car struck a pole in Miami’s Little River neighborhood overnight Friday, bursting into flames. Local 10 News obtained surveillance video showing sparks flying from a power pole as the high-end sports car slammed into it.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jewish community remembers Surfside condo collapse

It’s hard to believe that a national tragedy that occurred in our own community is approaching its one year anniversary. On June 24, 2021, at approximately 1:22 a.m., Champlain Towers South, a beachfront condominium in Surfside, partially collapsed killing 98 people and injuring 11 more. The incident reminds us of Sept. 11, 2001 when terrorists took down New York City’s Twin Towers killing ...
SURFSIDE, FL
cbs12.com

Storms bring another threat for flooding Friday afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE. A Flood Advisory is in effect for Indian River County, including Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach until 7:00 pm. An additional 1 to 2 inches is possible over the area. Minor flooding along streets and low-lying areas is possible. A Flood Advisory...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy